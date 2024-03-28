ICSAN 2024 Forum Tackles AI, Cybersecurity in Capital Market Operations

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) is set to examine the transformative effects of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity on capital market operations at its 2024 Forum. Scheduled for April, this pivotal event aims to equip participants with contemporary practices and address pertinent governance issues amidst digital technology advancements.

Emerging Digital Challenges

At a recent press briefing in Lagos, ICSAN President, Funmi Ekundayo, represented by Abiola Laseinde, highlighted the forum's focus on current challenges in digital technology, specifically AI and cybersecurity. "Our goal each year is to spotlight a pressing issue and explore avenues for support and progression," Laseinde explained. This year's theme underscores the critical need to navigate the complexities of digital transformation in capital market operations effectively.

Strategic Objectives and Expectations

The 2024 forum is not just about addressing the challenges but also about leveraging AI and cybersecurity to enhance efficiency, transparency, and security in capital market operations. It aims to foster a deeper understanding among company secretaries and registrars on the implications of digital technologies and prepare them for the evolving landscape of the capital markets.

Implications for Professional Development

ICSAN's commitment to continuous learning and professional development is evident in its choice of themes for the forum. By focusing on AI and cybersecurity, ICSAN is preparing its members for the future of capital markets, emphasizing the importance of staying ahead in a rapidly changing digital environment. This initiative not only contributes to the professional growth of members but also to the overall resilience and competitiveness of Nigeria's capital market.

As the forum approaches, participants anticipate groundbreaking insights into AI and cybersecurity's role in shaping the future of capital market operations. This event promises to be a critical platform for learning, networking, and advancing the governance profession in the digital age.