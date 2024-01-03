en English
iCoreConnect Acquires FeatherPay, Establishes New Fintech Division Amid Stock Fluctuations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:18 pm EST
iCoreConnect Acquires FeatherPay, Establishes New Fintech Division Amid Stock Fluctuations

Cloud-based software and technology company, iCoreConnect, has announced its strategic acquisition of FeatherPay, a provider specializing in digital healthcare payments and billing technology. Following this acquisition, a new fintech division named iCorePay has been established, leading to a 13% surge in iCoreConnect’s share price. Despite this recent increase, the company’s stock has experienced a significant decline of approximately 63% over the past year, with the current stock price standing at $1.43.

Expansion into the Fintech Sector

The acquisition of FeatherPay marks a significant expansion of iCoreConnect’s portfolio into the fintech sector. iCoreConnect aims to solidify its position as a technology solutions innovator through this strategic move. With the unveiling of the new iCorePay division, iCoreConnect demonstrates its commitment to enhancing the overall experience for healthcare providers and patients by optimizing payments and billing processes.

Leadership and Future Prospects

Craig Haynor, the CEO and Founder of FeatherPay, will spearhead the new iCorePay division. His expertise in fintech solutions within the healthcare industry is expected to guide the division towards developing innovative financial technology solutions. This acquisition reflects iCoreConnect’s investment in a high growth area that could potentially lead to enhanced revenue streams and market differentiation.

Ongoing Expansion Efforts

In line with its ongoing expansion efforts in the healthcare technology sector, iCoreConnect announced the acquisition of assets from Preferred Dental Services in September. This move further reinforces the company’s dedication to growth and expansion in the technology and fintech industry. It is a testament to iCoreConnect’s pursuit of reducing costs and enhancing patient experiences through strategic acquisitions and innovative solutions.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

