Iconic Dusit Thani Manila Bids Farewell as Naia Rehabilitation Bidding Heats Up

As the sun sets on Dusit Thani Manila's nearly three-decade reign, the renowned Thai hospitality group prepares to bid farewell to its luxurious Makati abode. With the leasehold right expiring, the property will return to the Ayala group's fold, marking the end of an era for the iconic hotel. While specific redevelopment plans remain undisclosed, Ayala aims to construct a new office or mixed-use skyscraper, further bolstering its recurring income from property development.

A Fond Farewell

The closure of Dusit Thani Manila is set to leave a significant void in the city's hospitality landscape. Since its inception in 1993, the hotel has consistently delivered unparalleled Thai hospitality, earning a distinguished reputation among local and international guests. As the hotel's gleaming structure makes way for a modern skyscraper, the job market is expected to absorb the impact of its closure over the coming years.

Food enthusiasts, however, need not despair. The authentic Thai culinary experience that Dusit Thani Manila has been synonymous with will continue to thrive at its Cebu establishment, ensuring the legacy of the esteemed brand lives on.

Naia Rehabilitation Bidding: The Race Heats Up

As Dusit Thani Manila prepares to embark on a new chapter, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) rehabilitation project bidding process garners significant attention. San Miguel Corporation (SMC) has emerged as a frontrunner, submitting an aggressive proposal for the P171 billion privatization deal. SMC's consortium, in collaboration with Incheon International Airport Corp., has offered the government an astounding 82.16-percent revenue share, dwarfing the offers of other bidders.

The Manila International Airport Consortium and GMR Airports Consortium have submitted lower revenue shares, while the Asian Airport Consortium has been disqualified for not meeting all technical requirements. The financial proposals are currently under evaluation, indicating that the bidding process is far from over.

A New Dawn for Naia

The Naia Privatization Project is a Rehabilitate-Operate-Expand-Transfer (ROET) deal, with the primary objective of expanding the airport's capacity from 35 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 62 MPPA. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) plans to issue the notice of award the day following the evaluation, with the winning bidder required to submit post-award requirements by March 6. The concession agreement is slated to be signed on March 15, with the turnover of the facility anticipated in September this year.

As Dusit Thani Manila graciously bows out, the Naia rehabilitation project continues to capture the imagination of the nation. The stakes are high, and the potential for transformation is immense. As the bidding process unfolds, the promise of a world-class airport beckons, heralding a new era of growth and development for the Philippines.

Indeed, the winds of change are upon us, and the story is far from over.