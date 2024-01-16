ICICI Lombard Q3 Net Profit Rises 22.4%, Misses Market Expectations

ICICI Lombard General Insurance has announced its financial performance for the third quarter of the 2023-24 financial year. The company posted a net profit of Rs 431 crore, marking a 22.4 percent surge from the Rs 353 crore reported for the same period last year. However, this figure fell short of market expectations, which had predicted a profit of Rs 503 crore.

Performance Highlights

Despite the shortfall in net profit, the insurance giant exceeded market projections in other areas. The net premium income reached Rs 4,690 crore, surpassing the anticipated Rs 4,376 crore. Significant contributions to this income came from the motor insurance sector, which accounted for 50.8 percent of the total premium, and the health insurance segment, which saw a 42.4 percent growth.

The company's total income for the quarter was Rs 5,003 crore, a rise from Rs 4,362 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. This growth was fueled by a 13.5 percent rise in net premium earned and a 15 percent increase in income from investments.

Key Metrics and Dividend Announcement

ICICI Lombard's solvency ratio, a crucial indicator of financial stability, stood at 257 percent, significantly exceeding the minimum regulatory requirement of 150 percent. The company's combined ratio, a vital profitability metric, improved to 103.6 percent from 104.4 percent a year ago.

Additionally, ICICI Lombard declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share. The return on average equity also increased to 15.3 percent, up from 14.3 percent last year.

Market Response

Following the announcement of the quarterly results, shares of ICICI Lombard closed at Rs 1375.65 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), marking a marginal increase of 0.18 percent.