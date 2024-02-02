Icelandair Soars High: Reports Profit Amid Challenges

In a remarkable financial turnaround, Icelandair reported a profit of USD 11 million in 2023, bouncing back from a USD 6 million loss the previous year. The airline, which carried 4.3 million passengers—a 17% rise—also improved load factor by nearly 2 percentage points to 81.5%.

Unprecedented Challenges

Facing a swath of challenges, including seismic activity and a volcanic eruption in Southwest Iceland, and labor action by air traffic controllers, the airline's Q4 results took a hit, registering a negative EBIT of USD 50.3 million. Despite these setbacks, Icelandair managed to increase its capacity by 13% and boost passenger numbers by 12% in the same quarter.

Sturdy Financial Position

At the close of the year, the airline stood on solid financial footing with a strong liquidity position, boasting USD 323 million. Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair, accentuated the company's robust revenue generation, particularly from North America to Iceland, and the airline's recognition as one of the top 10 most punctual airlines in Europe.

Looking Ahead

While the cargo operation faced difficulties, Bogason assured that measures have been put in place to address these issues. Despite external challenges and increased capacity in key markets exerting pressure on unit revenue, resulting in lower-than-expected Q4 results, the CEO remains optimistic about the recovery of travel demand to Iceland and the airline's expansion to 57 destinations, including three new ones, in 2024.

Icelandair's tax footprint in 2023 was USD 401 million, underlining the significance of aviation and tourism to the Icelandic economy. In the coming period, the company aims to negotiate collective bargaining agreements effectively to ease inflationary pressures.

An investor webcast is slated for 2 February 2024 to delve into the full-year results.