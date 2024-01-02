ICE Issues Spot Month Position Limits for Energy Contracts; OSHA Updates Reporting Requirements

In a crucial notice, the Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), a premier operator of global exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), has issued guidelines for participants in the energy market. The notification pertains to the spot month position limits for Energy contracts and Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) contracts. These position limits are to be adhered to not only at the end of each trading day but also throughout the trading day—both inter-day and intra-day.

Spot Month Position Limits and Compliance Dates

The ICE has emphasized that all positions in these contracts must align with the spot month position limits by the close of business on the day before the designated compliance dates. These dates are significant for the February 2024 expiry contracts in Energy and the January 2024 expiry contracts for Oil and NGL. The ICE’s directive underscores the importance of regulatory compliance in maintaining the integrity of the global energy market.

Regulatory Changes and Reporting Requirements

Starting from January 1, 2024, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has amended the reporting requirements for injury data. Employers with 100 or more employees at a single location will now have to submit additional information. While the industries required to report have remained the same, there are substantial new obligations for certain employers. Establishments with 20 to 249 employees in specific industries must electronically submit the 300A annual summary. Those with 250 or more employees must e-report the 300A if they maintain a 300 Log. Furthermore, establishments with 100 or more employees in certain industries must e-submit information from their 300 Log and 301 forms in addition to the 300A.

Key Information Documents for EU Regulated Products

Moreover, since January 1, 2019, Key Information Documents (KIDs) for products regulated by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation have been made available on the relevant exchange website. This move ensures transparency and informed decision-making in the energy market. In this era of rapid regulatory changes, the ICE and OSHA’s updates are critical for market participants to remain compliant and maintain the health of the global energy market.