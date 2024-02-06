IBM Veteran Nicholas M. Donofrio to Keynote at UConn Business Leadership Series

Nicholas M. Donofrio, erstwhile executive vice president of IBM and a published author, has been announced as the distinguished keynote speaker for the forthcoming Theodore R. Rosenberg & Mary F. McVeigh Business Leadership Series at the School of Business. The event is scheduled for March 5 at the GenRe Auditorium located on the UW-Stanford campus.

'Innovating for tomorrow: If nothing changes, nothing will change'

This thought-provoking theme forms the central discussion point of Donofrio's keynote. With a career spanning almost six decades in the realm of technology and innovation, Donofrio is expected to share invaluable insights on this pertinent topic. The lecture is accessible to all University of Connecticut (UConn) alumni and will commence at 5:30 p.m.

A Legacy of Technological Leadership

Donofrio is lauded for his instrumental role in the revival of mainframe computers at IBM. His illustrious career is marked by seven patents to his name and an induction into the prestigious National Academy of Engineering, honouring his seminal contributions to semiconductor memory and technological leadership.

Championing Change and Courage

In his book, co-authored with Michael DeMarco, Donofrio explores the narratives of various business leaders, emphasizing the imperative of change and courage to drive both organizational and generational transformation. A holder of degrees in electrical engineering from the esteemed Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Syracuse University, Donofrio continues his engagement with the technology sector post-retirement through NDM Consulting, which he founded. He is a vocal advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in STEM fields.

The lecture series, renowned for attracting notable speakers, aims to offer lifelong learning opportunities to its alumni. The evening's agenda includes a cocktail reception, followed by Donofrio's presentation and a Q&A session. The event will conclude with a book signing session. The first 40 alumni registrants will be presented with a hardcover copy of Donofrio's book.