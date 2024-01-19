IBM Poised for Revenue Growth in Software Segment, Awaits Fourth-Quarter 2023 Results

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is set to unveil its fourth-quarter 2023 results on January 24. Prevailing expectations forecast a surge in revenue from the Software segment, primarily attributed to the escalating demand for IBM's AI-driven solutions and product innovations.

IBM's Innovations and Collaborations

The Software segment of IBM comprises Hybrid Platform & Solutions, encompassing services like Red Hat, automation, data, and AI businesses, along with Transaction Processing. During this quarter, IBM launched the Watsonx Code Assistant, an AI-based tool designed to bolster the efficiency of developers with generative coding. Additionally, IBM initiated Watsonx.governance, a tool aimed at enhancing AI model management and governance.

The company's growth trajectory in AI solutions is further evidenced by recent agreements with National Westminster Bank and EY. These collaborations highlight the increasing reliance of global businesses on IBM's technological prowess.

Acquisition to Boost Capabilities

Fuelling further optimism is IBM's ongoing acquisition of Software AG's iPaaS businesses, StreamSets and webMethods, for €2.13 billion. This strategic acquisition is poised to augment IBM's data ingestion and integration capabilities. The deal is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2024.

Estimates and Challenges

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Software segment revenues currently stands at $7,537.26 million, indicating a year-on-year growth. However, the overall estimate for the company's total revenues indicates a 4.8% decline from the previous year. The consensus estimate for earnings per share is $3.75, marking a rise from the earlier year's $3.60.

Despite the buoyant outlook, IBM does not have a definitive prediction for an earnings beat due to a negative Earnings ESP and the absence of an ideal Zacks Rank. Concurrently, competitors like InterDigital, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, and Meta Platforms, Inc. are gearing up for their earnings announcements, with varying prospects of eclipsing their estimates based on their Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank.