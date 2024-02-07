I-Mab Makes Strategic Move to U.S., SpaceX Under Investigation, and New Space Record Set

In a strategic move that sent its stock prices soaring by nearly 11%, I-Mab, a global biotech firm, announced plans to divest its Chinese operations and assets to focus solely on the U.S. market. The decision to sell off its China unit to affiliate Hangzhou Co for up to $80 million is a carefully planned strategy aimed at streamlining the operating model, reducing costs, and mitigating potential risks associated with the Chinese market.

Unprecedented Lunar Exploration and Commercialization

In the realm of space exploration, commercial ventures are setting their sights beyond Earth, particularly targeting the moon. In what may seem like science fiction, companies are envisioning unconventional uses for our celestial neighbor, such as depositing human ashes and storing sports-drink containers. These ventures are partly fueled by NASA's efforts to facilitate easier access to the lunar surface, opening up possibilities for private companies and individuals alike.

SpaceX Under Fire for Alleged Discrimination

SpaceX, the private aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company founded by Elon Musk, is currently under investigation by a California civil rights agency. The investigations are centered around allegations of discrimination and sexual harassment against female employees, with Musk himself implicated in the purported failure to address these issues effectively.

New Space Record Set by Russian Cosmonaut

Meanwhile, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko has set a new world record, surpassing the previously held record by Gennady Padalka with an impressive cumulative time of over 878 days spent in space. This remarkable achievement underscores the human capacity for endurance and adaptability in the challenging conditions of space.

Significant Activity in Chinese Space Sector

While I-Mab refocuses on the U.S., there is a flurry of activity in the Chinese space sector. A small but efficient rocket has successfully launched nine satellites into orbit, marking a significant achievement for the country's space program. Furthermore, the Geely Holding Group has launched 11 low-earth orbit satellites, thereby enhancing navigation capabilities for autonomous vehicles and propelling China further into the space race.

Bitcoin Controversy in Legal Arena

Back on Earth, in the legal field, an Australian computer scientist who claims to have invented Bitcoin is currently engaged in a court case in London. He is fervently refuting accusations of forging documents to substantiate his controversial claim to the creation of the world's first, and most widely used, cryptocurrency.