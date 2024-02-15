Hyve Managed Hosting Expands into North American Market with Austin Hub

In a strategic move signaling its entrance into the North American market, Hyve Managed Hosting has announced the opening of its new hub in Austin, Texas. This expansion is led by the newly appointed Head of Region, Stoney Reynolds, who brings a wealth of experience to spearhead Hyve's growth in one of the world's largest cloud computing markets. With a staggering 51% increase in revenue over the past three years and a significant boost in global headcount by over 30% in 2023 alone, Hyve is setting its sights on conquering the U.S. market with its bespoke global infrastructure and management services.

A Bold Leap into the U.S. Market

Hyve's decision to establish its North American hub in downtown Austin is no coincidence. The city's vibrant tech scene and reputation as an innovation powerhouse make it an ideal location for Hyve, which specializes in managed VMware cloud services across various sectors. This move comes at a time when the U.S. cloud computing market is on an upward trajectory, expected to dominate cloud usage and adoption until 2030, with projected revenues reaching a staggering $612.9 billion. Hyve's expansion into the U.S. is not just a growth strategy but a statement of intent to become the go-to managed cloud provider in the region.

Stoney Reynolds at the Helm

At the heart of Hyve's ambitious U.S. expansion is Stoney Reynolds, appointed as the Head of Region. Reynolds is tasked with leading the company's growth strategy in North America, a role that includes actively investing in U.S. recruitment and developing a robust channel partner strategy. Reynolds' leadership is expected to drive Hyve's mission to offer exceptional customer support and managed cloud services, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the highly competitive U.S. market. Under his guidance, Hyve aims to replicate its success story, leveraging its strong growth momentum to establish a foothold in the U.S.

Investing in the Future

Hyve's expansion is underpinned by its commitment to investing in talent and partnerships. The company's active recruitment drive in the U.S. aims to bolster its team with top-tier talent, ensuring that its customers receive unparalleled service. Moreover, by forging strategic channel partnerships, Hyve intends to widen its reach and enhance its service offering. This dual approach of focusing on people and partnerships is central to Hyve's strategy to dominate the managed cloud services market in the U.S.