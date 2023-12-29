Hyundai’s Ioniq 2: South Korean Giant’s Affordable Answer to Chinese EVs in Europe

In a strategic move to counter the rising popularity of affordable Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) in the European market, South Korean automotive giant Hyundai is gearing up to introduce the Ioniq 2, a new EV with a competitive price tag. This comes as Hyundai’s high-end EV models, the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, despite their impressive range and feature set, find themselves at a pricing disadvantage against their Chinese counterparts.

Hyundai’s Ioniq 2: An affordable EV for Europe

Expected to be priced around 20,000 euros, the Ioniq 2 is Hyundai’s answer to cost-conscious consumers seeking a greener alternative without breaking the bank. This is a significant departure from the current EV market scenario in Europe, where the most affordable EVs are priced above 30,000 euros. The Ioniq 2 aims to bridge this gap, offering a viable choice to consumers who want to make the switch to electric without feeling the pinch.

IMA: Hyundai’s Second-Generation EV Platform

In developing the Ioniq 2, Hyundai plans to leverage its second-generation EV platform, the Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA). This platform is set to replace the current Electric-Global Module Platform (E-GMP) used in models such as the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, and Kia EV6. The shift to the IMA underlines Hyundai’s commitment to continuous innovation in the EV sector, presenting new possibilities for future offerings.

Global Shift Towards Affordable EVs

The introduction of the Ioniq 2 is indicative of a broader trend among non-Chinese automakers to offer more affordable EVs to compete with Chinese manufacturers like BYD, Nio, and Xpeng, as well as established brands like Volkswagen, Renault, Citroen, Fiat, and Tesla. It represents a marked shift in the global automotive industry, as manufacturers strive to meet the growing demand for affordable, eco-friendly vehicles.

This initiative by Hyundai, the world’s third-largest carmaker in terms of production, reaffirms its position as an industry leader, continually investing in research and development to provide dynamic and affordable mobility solutions to consumers worldwide.