Hyundai Surpasses Tata Motors, Secures Second Place in India's PV Market in FY24

Hyundai Motor India, the Indian subsidiary of the South Korean automotive giant, has successfully outpaced Tata Motors in domestic passenger vehicle (PV) volumes, securing its position as India's second-largest carmaker for the fiscal year 2024. With both companies achieving their highest-ever annual PV wholesales, the competitive landscape of the Indian automobile market highlights significant growth and strategic maneuvers.

Record-Breaking Sales and Market Dynamics

Hyundai's strategic focus on expanding its SUV lineup paid off, as its dispatches to dealerships saw an 8.3% year-on-year growth, reaching 614,721 units in FY24 from 567,546 units in FY23. SUVs, which now constitute 63% of Hyundai's domestic wholesales, played a pivotal role in this achievement, with models like the Creta and Venue driving sales. In contrast, Tata Motors also reported a growth in PV volumes by 6% year-on-year at 570,955 units. Despite this, Hyundai managed to widen its lead over Tata by 43,766 units in FY24, thanks to capacity expansions and a strong SUV portfolio.

Top-Selling Models and Market Trends

Hyundai's success was further bolstered by the performance of its top-selling models, including the Creta, Venue, Exter, Grand i10 Nios, and i20, which have become household names in India. Tata Motors, not far behind, saw significant contributions from models like the Nexon, Punch, Tiago, and Altroz. Notably, Tata's focus on diversifying its portfolio with CNG models and electric vehicles (EVs) contributed nearly 29% to its overall wholesales, signaling a shift towards more sustainable transportation solutions.

Implications for the Indian Auto Market

The competition between Hyundai and Tata Motors underscores the rapidly evolving dynamics of the Indian automobile sector, marked by an increasing demand for SUVs and a growing interest in alternative fuel vehicles. As both companies continue to innovate and expand their offerings, the Indian consumer stands to benefit from a wider range of high-quality vehicle choices.