Hyundai Philippines Launches Free Service Promo for Pre-2018 Models Nationwide

Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc. (HMPH) is rolling out an exclusive after-sales promotion for Hyundai vehicle owners, effective immediately and running until April 15, 2024. Emphasizing Hyundai's commitment to customer satisfaction and loyalty, this initiative offers a range of complimentary services for select models sold before 2018. Owners of eligible vehicles are invited to bring their cars to any authorized Hyundai dealership to avail of these benefits.

Exclusive After-sales Promotion Details

The promotion includes free labor for oil changes, along with complimentary oil filters and drain plug washers, ensuring vehicles continue running smoothly. Additionally, a thorough 23-point inspection will be conducted by Hyundai-certified technicians, utilizing the Global Diagnostic System (GDS) scan tool for precise vehicle assessment. To top off the experience, customers will also receive a free car wash, leaving their Hyundai looking as good as it performs. Eligible models for this offer include the i10, Eon, Accent (gas and diesel), Elantra, Tucson (gas and diesel), Grand Starex, Sonata, Veloster, H-100, and the Santa Fe.

Booking and Availability

To take advantage of this promotion, Hyundai car owners can book an appointment either through the official Hyundai Motor Philippines website or by contacting their preferred Hyundai dealership directly. This nationwide initiative reflects Hyundai's dedication to not only introducing innovative vehicles to the Filipino market but also to enhancing the ownership experience for its existing customer base.

Hyundai's Commitment to the Filipino Market

HMPH Managing Director Cecil Capacete shared insights into the motivation behind the promotion, stating, "As the year started for us, we have been exerting the extra effort to ensure that we are fulfilling our Hyundai Customer Promise. This comes from Hyundai's commitment to innovate ways on how it can be more present in the lives of Filipino customers." This customer-centric approach aims to reinforce Hyundai's presence in the Philippines, demonstrating the brand's dedication to service excellence alongside its innovative vehicle lineup.

The initiative not only underscores Hyundai's commitment to delivering exceptional after-sales service but also fosters a stronger connection with its customer base. By offering these complimentary services, Hyundai reinforces its reputation for quality and reliability while ensuring that every Hyundai vehicle continues to perform at its best. This promotion serves as a testament to Hyundai's ongoing efforts to exceed customer expectations and solidify its position as a leading automotive brand in the Philippines.