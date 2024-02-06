Hyundai Offers Hefty Discounts on Select Car Models in India

Hyundai, the South Korean automotive giant, is offering substantial discounts on several models in its lineup in India, with benefits reaching up to Rs 2 lakh. This move is aimed at various consumer segments and is set to spark competition with other automobiles in their respective categories.

Reaping the Benefits: A Detailed Look

The 2023 model of the Tucson, the compact SUV, has the highest discount, including a significant cash discount. Meanwhile, the 2024 model features a smaller cash discount, a strategic move on the part of Hyundai to encourage sales of the older model. Other models such as the Verna, Grand i10 Nios, Alcazar, Aura, Venue, Venue N Line, and i20 are also available with various discounts. These benefits comprise cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and additional benefits specifically for government employees, making Hyundai's offering quite multifaceted.

Subject to Terms: The Fine Print

These discounts are subject to certain terms including city variation and stock availability, indicating a strategic allocation of resources and potential regional sales dynamics. Customers are advised to check with their local dealers for precise discount figures, underlining the need for due diligence and consumer awareness in the auto market.

Exemptions: The New Arrivals

It is noteworthy that no discounts are available on the newly launched Creta and Exter SUVs. By withholding discounts on these new models, Hyundai is clearly banking on their fresh appeal and cutting-edge features to drive sales without the need for financial incentives.