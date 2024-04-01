Hyundai Motor India Hits Record FY24 Sales with 7.77 Lakh Units, Credits New Launches

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), one of the leading car manufacturers, has set a new milestone by achieving its highest-ever annual sales in the financial year 2023-24. The South Korean auto giant reported a significant eight percent growth by selling 7.77 lakh units, marking a notable achievement in its operational history in India. This sales performance underscores Hyundai's strengthening position in the competitive Indian automobile market.

Record-Breaking Sales and Growth Factors

Hyundai's impressive sales figure of 7.77 lakh units in FY24 is not just a number; it's a testament to the company's growing dominance and acceptance among Indian consumers. The domestic sales contributed significantly to this achievement, with 6.14 lakh cars sold in India, registering an 8.3 percent year-on-year growth over FY23. March 2024 alone saw the company selling 65,601 units of passenger vehicles, including 53,000 units in the domestic market. The automaker also enjoyed success on the global front, exporting 1.63 lakh units of cars, which is a 6.7 percent increase from the previous financial year.

Hyundai attributes this remarkable performance to the high demand for its diverse lineup of vehicles, including the Creta, Alcazar, Ioniq 5, Exter, Aura, and Verna. These models have not only captured the imagination of Indian consumers but have also registered their highest-ever annual sales numbers in the last fiscal. The launch of new models and updates to existing cars also played a crucial role in propelling growth for the OEM.

Innovations and Launches: The Growth Catalysts

Hyundai's strategy to continuously innovate and refresh its product lineup has been a key factor in achieving these record sales numbers. In FY 23-24, the company introduced several new models and product upgrades, including the Exter, new Creta, Creta N Line, new i-20, and the introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line. These launches not only refreshed Hyundai's portfolio but also met the evolving needs and preferences of Indian consumers, further solidifying Hyundai's market presence.

