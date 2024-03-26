Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hits Sales Milestone with 2.62 Lakh Units Globally, Shines in EV Spotlight

Hyundai has built its electric vehicle (EV) dreams around several battery-powered models but while the portfolio gradually expands, the limelight for now remains on the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The company recently announced that it has sold 2.62 lakh units of the Ioniq 5 across as many as 24 markets in the world. Any comparisons to Tesla or BYD would be rather unfair at this point. But while the two market leaders in the electric car ecosystem may command a significantly larger customer base, Hyundai has made noticeable progress. And a bulk of the credit goes to Ioniq 5. The crossover SUV has been in production since 2021 and over the past three years, has made its way to several countries.

Global Performance and Market Impact

There is little surprise that as per official company data, the most number of Hyundai Ioniq 5 units have been sold in the home market of South Korea - 66,938. The United States is a very close second at 66,481 units. Germany has 33,731 units of the EV. The remaining players have seen fairly - and comparatively - low sales but that could be owing to various factors like launch timeline, pricing, and level of competition. In the UK, there are around 14,400 units, followed by Canada (11,526), Norway (10,462), Indonesia (9,307), The Netherlands (6,284), France (5,472), Israel (5,104), and Switzerland (4,301).

Entry into the Indian Market

India is an enormous market for Hyundai but the overall EV space here is still quite small. The Ioniq 5 touched down on Indian shores in 2023 after a showcase at the Indian Auto Expo in January. The EV comes is locally-assembled and comes in one, two-wheel-drive variant. At launch, it carried an introductory price of ₹44.95 lakh and is currently at ₹46.05 lakh (before taxes). According to company data, 1,389 units of the EV model have been sold to Indian customers so far, with the key milestone of 1,000 units coming up in November. The EV is also available in countries like Austria, Denmark, Belgium, Ireland, Sweden, Finland, Australia, Spain, New Zealand, Portugal, Taiwan, and Japan.

Looking Ahead: Hyundai's EV Strategy

Hyundai's strategy to focus on the Ioniq 5 as a key player in its EV lineup has clearly paid off, with impressive sales figures across multiple markets. As the company continues to expand its electric portfolio, the lessons learned and successes achieved with the Ioniq 5 will undoubtedly influence future models and market strategies. With the electric vehicle market becoming increasingly competitive, Hyundai’s progress provides a strong foundation for future growth and innovation.

As Hyundai continues to navigate the evolving landscape of the global EV market, the Ioniq 5's success story serves as a testament to the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation. With the electric vehicle revolution in full swing, Hyundai's achievements with the Ioniq 5 highlight the potential for continued growth and the shaping of future transportation solutions.