Hyris Ltd and Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. Join Forces to Form a New Biotech Powerhouse

Through a successful reverse take-over transaction, Hyris Ltd and Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. (UBM Group) have emerged as an international biotech group. This strategic move integrates Hyris’s groundbreaking genetic testing platform with UBM’s advanced testing platforms, thereby creating a powerful entity in diagnostics, teranosis, and healthcare.

Merging Visions and Values

Initially announced in early December, the integration received official ratification on December 21 after a shareholders’ meeting at Ulisse Biomed. The transaction also led to an optional capital increase. The new corporate structure will continue under the management of Matteo Petti, the CEO of Ulisse Biomed. Stefano Lo Priore, the founder and former CEO of Hyris, now stands as the Chairman of UBM Group.

Aiming for the Apex

The newly formed entity aspires to dominate the in-vitro diagnostics industry, particularly in the realm of molecular biology. By presenting integrated diagnostic solutions and a competitive product portfolio, the company aims to cater to the global market’s demands. The management has set its sights on capitalizing on the strategic synergies between the two companies, with the ultimate goal of offering unique and groundbreaking solutions in the global and Italian biotech scenes.

Strategic Plan for Integration

In the coming months, the management plans to implement a strategic plan to speed up the integration of teams and resources. This plan is centered on the shared values and culture of the two companies. In addition to this, the group has also committed itself to various disease areas including cardio-renal-metabolic diseases, mental health, pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and chronic liver disease. The group is also participating in the development of a first-in-class omenaclid (RGX-202) for RAS-mutated advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer and is in the process of discovering preclinical investigational monoclonal antibodies.