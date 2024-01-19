Hypnia Dominates January Mattress Sales with Massive Discounts

As the cold winter winds usher in a new year, January unfolds its plethora of discounts, turning it into a gold mine for savvy consumers. Among the many January sales, the mattress industry stands out with its eye-grabbing deals. Hypnia, the esteemed mattress brand, is leading the charge with up to a staggering 65% off on their premium mattresses and an extra 5% discount at checkout with the code WINTER5.

Exclusive Discount for Mirror Online Readers

In a move bound to delight Mirror Online readers, Hypnia has announced an additional 10% off with the code REACH10. However, this exclusive offer is a time-bound promotion, set to expire at 1pm on Saturday.

Hypnia's Premium Offerings

The Essential Hybrid Mattress, Hypnia's bestseller, is up for grabs for less than £270. The mattress, a harmonious blend of foam and spring, offers 5 zone targeted support and a quilted cooling cover, making it an ideal choice for those seeking comfort and value.

For customers inclined towards the higher-end, the Supreme Hybrid Mattress presents itself as a worthy option. With 7 support zones, an advanced pocket spring system, and an integrated topper, this luxury mattress is available for a discounted price starting at £315.

The Supreme Memory Mattress, tailored for memory foam enthusiasts, is up for sale too. With its 4 layers, multi-zone support, and a cooling cover, it starts from a tempting price of £297. To bolster consumer confidence, Hypnia also offers a 200-night trial and a 10-year guarantee on their products.

January Sales Across Other Brands

But it's not just Hypnia turning heads with their discounts. Other renowned mattress brands such as Emma, Simba, Mattress Online, Dreams, Dormeo, and John Lewis are also offering up to 65% off on their best-selling mattresses as part of the January 2024 sales.

Furthermore, Cocoon by Sealy is offering up to 35% off on their mattresses, additional savings with coupon codes, and free pillow and sheet bundles. These deals are set to expire on 01/31/2024, with financing options available for customers who choose to opt for a Cocoon by Sealy credit card.

With these significant markdowns, January has indeed turned into an ideal time for consumers to invest in a new, premium mattress, ensuring a comfortable and restful sleep throughout the year.