Hyper Solutions Appoints Evan Owen as VP of Marketing, Aiming to Transform Data Center Power Solutions in North America

In a strategic move to bolster its leadership team, Hyper Solutions has announced the appointment of Evan Owen as its new Vice President of Marketing, effective immediately. With a rich background in marketing and product development, Owen is set to steer Hyper's Mission Critical Data Center Power Solutions across North America.

Strategic Vision for Growth

Evan Owen's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Hyper Solutions. His extensive experience, spanning 28 years in various high-profile roles, including significant tenures at Power Distribution, Inc. and Eaton Corp, positions him as an ideal leader to propel the company's marketing strategies. Owen's entrepreneurial success, marked by the founding and successful exit of a trade show-related eCommerce startup, underscores his capability to drive innovative marketing solutions in the digital infrastructure space.

Enhancing Hyper's Market Presence

Owen's new role at Hyper Solutions involves overseeing all marketing and strategic software development efforts for Data Center Power Solutions in North America. His diverse experience and strategic vision are poised to amplify Hyper's market presence and solidify its standing in the digital infrastructure sector. Hyper Solutions is confident that Owen's leadership will be instrumental in re-envisioning the digital infrastructure manufacturing landscape, aligning with the company's mission to provide cutting-edge solutions.

Commitment to Innovation and Excellence

Hyper Solutions' leadership, including Co-Founder and CEO Vlad Gulkarov and Co-Founder and CRO Dennis Strieter, has expressed enthusiasm for Owen's appointment. They anticipate his strategic planning and execution skills will significantly contribute to Hyper's market mission and purpose, particularly as the company seeks to expand its presence and enhance customer experiences. Owen's wealth of experience is expected to play a crucial role in shaping and executing go-to-market strategies to build best-in-class customer experiences.

As Hyper Solutions looks forward, the appointment of Evan Owen as Vice President of Marketing heralds a new era of innovation and excellence within the data center domain. His leadership is anticipated to drive significant advancements in digital infrastructure solutions, furthering Hyper's commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients across North America.