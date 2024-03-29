Hyosung Honorary Chairman Cho Suck-rai Passes Away at 89, Shaping Heavy Chemical Industry

Hyosung Group has announced the death of its Honorary Chairman, Cho Suck-rai, at the age of 89 due to a chronic illness. His passing marks the end of an era for the South Korean conglomerate, known for its significant contributions to the heavy chemical industry and its global business expansion under Cho's leadership. Despite stepping down from top management in 2017, Cho's legacy in emphasizing technology, quality, and global competitiveness remains influential.

Leadership and Legacy

Cho Suck-rai embarked on his journey with Hyosung Corporation in 1966, taking over leadership in 1982. Under his guidance, Hyosung's flagship products, such as spandex and tire cords, achieved global recognition. His commitment to quality over price and his foresight in establishing Korea's first technology research institute in 1971 were pivotal in positioning Hyosung as a leader in the heavy chemical industry. His tenure as chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries further solidified his status as a key figure in South Korea's business landscape.

Global Relations and Challenges

Cho's fluency in Japanese and English facilitated his active engagement in private diplomacy, strengthening international relations, especially with Japan and the United States. Despite his successes, Cho's later years were marred by family disputes and legal challenges, including allegations of corporate tax evasion and fraudulent accounting. These challenges, however, did not overshadow his contributions to the industry and his role in Hyosung's global expansion.

Continuing the Legacy

Following Cho's departure, Hyosung announced plans to split into two entities, focusing on traditional businesses and advanced materials, respectively. This strategic move, influenced by Cho's vision, underscores the ongoing impact of his leadership. Cho is survived by his wife and three sons, with his funeral scheduled for Tuesday. His contributions to Hyosung, the heavy chemical industry, and his role in international business relations leave a lasting legacy that will continue to influence future generations.