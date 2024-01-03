en English
Business

Hydrogen Utopia Scales Up with Investment in Cannabis Producer and Expansion into Ireland

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, an industry leader in waste plastic to hydrogen conversion, has announced two significant developments to kick off the new year. The company has successfully concluded an agreement to acquire a 49% shareholding in Ohrid Organics, a medical cannabis producer based in North Macedonia. This strategic investment is projected to generate cash flows that will bolster Hydrogen Utopia’s primary business of developing projects that transform waste plastic into hydrogen.

Investing in Medical Cannabis

In a move that merges environmental responsibility with financial acumen, Hydrogen Utopia has invested in the burgeoning medical cannabis industry. The company has acquired nearly half of Ohrid Organics, a North Macedonian entity specializing in the production of medical cannabis. The anticipated cash inflows from this investment are expected to fund the further development of Hydrogen Utopia’s innovative waste-plastic-to-hydrogen projects. This venture signifies a unique blend of environmental sustainability and financial viability, as the company ventures into new industries to support its core business.

Expanding into Ireland

Alongside this investment, Hydrogen Utopia has confirmed its plans to construct a plastic recycling plant in County Longford, Ireland. This plant, focusing on producing hydrogen from waste, is a significant step in the company’s journey to foster a cleaner environment. It is part of Hydrogen Utopia’s broader vision of building a portfolio of similar plants across Europe, contributing to the continent’s sustainability goals.

Navigating Political Resistance

However, the road to achieving these ambitious objectives has not been without challenges. Hydrogen Utopia has decided not to proceed with projects in Greater Poland due to local political resistance. Despite these setbacks, the company remains committed to its mission of promoting a greener future through its waste-plastic-to-hydrogen initiatives.

Business Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

