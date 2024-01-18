Venezuela Warns US Against Sanctions: A Severe Response Promised In a bold move, the Venezuelan government, led by Jorge Rodríguez, has issued a stern warning to the United States regarding the potential resumption of sanctions. The statement, delivered during a press conference, underscores the tense relations between the two nations and Venezuela’s firm stance on the imposition of further sanctions. Imminent Resumption of US

Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal Upholds Political Disqualification of Opposition Leader María Corina Machado On a day of profound ramifications for the political landscape in Venezuela, the country’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ) has upheld the 15-year political disqualification of prominent opposition figure, María Corina Machado. This judgement is a consequence of administrative penalties levied against Machado by the Comptroller General’s Office, citing alleged irregularities during her tenure as

Chavismo Appeals for Global Support Amid Potential US Sanctions In light of looming fears of renewed United States sanctions, Chavismo, a political philosophy closely associated with the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, has called for ‘international solidarity’. The movement’s leaders are seeking backing from nations and groups that share their sentiments, underlining the harmful effects that past US sanctions have had on Venezuela’s economy