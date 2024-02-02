Hyderabad's RGIA Nears Completion of Major Expansion to Boost Capacity

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) is on the verge of completing a significant expansion project, with progress reported at 98.7% as of December 31, 2023, and reaching 99.4% by January 25, 2024. The expansion, anticipated to be completed by March 2024, is expected to substantially augment the airport's capacity from 12 million to an impressive 34 million passengers annually.

Surge in Passenger Traffic and Income

RGIA has experienced a substantial upswing in passenger traffic, registering a 17% year-over-year increase to 6.3 million passengers in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), a significant rise from 5.4 million during the identical frame in the previous year (Q3FY23). This growth has been fueled by a 16% spike in domestic traffic and a robust 22% surge in international traffic. The first nine months of FY24 saw RGIA serving 18.6 million passengers, marking a noteworthy increment from the previous year.

Financially, the airport has also made strides. RGIA's total income for Q3FY24 hit Rs 496 crore, a 35% year-over-year increase. For the nine-month period, the total income reached Rs 1,472 crore, marking a hefty 48% increase.

Expansion of Network

Alongside its physical expansion, the airport has broadened its network. It now connects to 66 domestic destinations, up from 55 in the pre-COVID period, and 19 international destinations, up from 16 previously. This expansion is a significant milestone for RGIA and is set to contribute to the development of Hyderabad as a major aviation hub in the region.

Implications of the Expansion

The completion of the project will enhance the capacity of RGIA, thereby accommodating the growing number of travelers and improving the overall travel experience. The expansion is not merely a physical enlargement; it symbolizes the rising influence of Hyderabad as a critical aviation hub in the region. With a heightened capacity and an expanded network, RGIA is poised to play an even more substantial role in the aviation landscape of the region and beyond.