Business

Hyder Faraz Hyderi: A Witness to UAE’s Transformation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:40 am EST
Hyder Faraz Hyderi: A Witness to UAE’s Transformation

Hyder Faraz Hyderi, a businessman based in Fujairah, UAE, stands as a testament to the nation’s dramatic transformation. His journey mirrors the metamorphosis of the United Arab Emirates from its formative years to the world-class metropolis it is today.

From Iran to the UAE: A Journey Begins

Hyderi’s odyssey began when he arrived in Dubai from Iran at the tender age of eight. His first experience was working in a hardware shop, a modest start that set the stage for a lifetime of entrepreneurial pursuits. His personal narrative is intertwined with the UAE’s own story of growth and expansion.

The Birth of a Business Amidst a Nascent Nation

In 1972, Hyderi founded his own hardware business in Fujairah. At that time, Fujairah was a quaint town, characterized by a few homes near the corniche. The inception of his business coincided with the birth of a new nation, both growing side by side, overcoming hurdles and maturing together.

Perseverance in the Face of Adversity

Hyderi’s journey was not without its challenges. The Gulf War in 1992 dealt a severe blow to his business, causing significant losses and leading him to close his shop. This setback, however, did not deter him. He returned to Iran temporarily, only to reopen his shop in Fujairah in 1998. His story of resilience echoes the spirit of the UAE, a nation that rose from the desert sands to dominate the global stage.

Witness to a Nation’s Evolution

Over the decades, Hyderi observed the country’s infrastructural revolution. Non-existent roads that once required multi-hour journeys gave way to world-class highways, shrinking distances and connecting cities. Fujairah, too, underwent a metamorphosis. Floor-level homes were replaced by towering skyscrapers. A single fishmonger gave way to a bustling fish market. The natural landscape progressively made room for urban development. Hyderi’s narrative is a living chronicle of the country’s progress.

Now, Hyderi spends his days soaking in the weather, reading newspapers, and reciting the Quran. His reflections on the country’s rapid development show him to be both a witness and participant in the UAE’s growth. His story is a testament to the UAE’s transformation, a tale of ambition, resilience, and progress.

Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

