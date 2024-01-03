en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Hybrid Work Models: Navigating the New Normal in Business

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:29 am EST
Hybrid Work Models: Navigating the New Normal in Business

In a rapidly evolving business world, the implementation of hybrid work models has become a cardinal challenge for HR leaders and department heads. Balancing productivity with flexibility, these modern work arrangements demand keen scrutiny and strategic planning. Fourteen luminaries from the Forbes Human Resources Council have offered their insights into the critical aspects of designing effective and sustainable hybrid work models.

Flexibility and Communication: The Cornerstones

Flexibility remains at the heart of these considerations, underlining the importance of understanding the realm of possibilities within a given business context. Equally important is the clear communication of these boundaries to employees. Transparent guidelines are required to address concerns such as equity, team cohesion, and performance. The potential impact of hybrid work on marginalized demographics is also acknowledged, with a call for compromises to ensure equitable work conditions for everyone.

The Value of Co-Location and Consistency

The significance of team co-location is highlighted, with suggestions to establish in-office days to bolster collaboration. Consistency across departments is also encouraged to avoid perceptions of favoritism. Policies should be based on business needs rather than leadership preferences. The need for all employees to have equal access to career advancement and development opportunities is stressed, regardless of their location.

Company Culture: The Guiding Light

Finally, the company culture should guide the balance between in-person and remote work. Promoting empowerment, flexibility, and fairness, it is the guiding light that maintains a productive work environment. As Gartner Inc’s top nine workplace predictions for 2024 and beyond suggest, the shift towards hybrid work models, the impact of AI on the workforce, and the desire for a four-day workweek are some of the key factors shaping the future of work.

The pandemic has undoubtedly shaken the foundation of traditional working models. The focus for most companies in 2024 will be to achieve the best performance with hybrid work models. HR leaders are now tasked with the complex challenge of reexamining workforce planning, emerging skills, the impacts of artificial intelligence, and the employee experience. The road ahead may be fraught with challenges, but the potential rewards make the journey worth it.

0
Business
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UniFirst Corporation Unveils Q1 Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

By BNN Correspondents

Potential Overvaluation in Consumer Staples Sector: RSI Flags Overbought Stocks

By BNN Correspondents

NV5 Global Secures $5M Contract for Septic-to-Sewer Transition in San Bernardino County

By Nimrah Khatoon

Yaber Revolutionizes Home Entertainment: New Innovations Revealed at Pepcom and CES

By BNN Correspondents

Limerick City Gears Up to Boost Night-time Economy ...
@Business · 2 mins
Limerick City Gears Up to Boost Night-time Economy ...
heart comment 0
End of an Era: Two Dry Cleaning Premises in Great Yarmouth and Caister Set for Auction

By Israel Ojoko

End of an Era: Two Dry Cleaning Premises in Great Yarmouth and Caister Set for Auction
Embracing Advanced Data Analytics: The New Norm for Businesses

By Justice Nwafor

Embracing Advanced Data Analytics: The New Norm for Businesses
Elections for Key Roles in Kurdistan Region Chambers of Commerce Kick Off

By Momen Zellmi

Elections for Key Roles in Kurdistan Region Chambers of Commerce Kick Off
Emapta’s Outsourcing Expansion: 850 New Jobs in North Macedonia

By Geeta Pillai

Emapta's Outsourcing Expansion: 850 New Jobs in North Macedonia
Latest Headlines
World News
Dulwich Hamlet's Play-Off Hopes Dented After Defeat to Chatham Town
1 min
Dulwich Hamlet's Play-Off Hopes Dented After Defeat to Chatham Town
Low-Carb Diets: The Hidden Risk of Hair Loss
1 min
Low-Carb Diets: The Hidden Risk of Hair Loss
Regulatory Overhaul in EU’s Medical Device Sector: What Companies Need to Know
1 min
Regulatory Overhaul in EU’s Medical Device Sector: What Companies Need to Know
Gauteng EMS's New Year's Operation: A Night of Vigilance Amid Festive Celebrations
1 min
Gauteng EMS's New Year's Operation: A Night of Vigilance Amid Festive Celebrations
Vaxxinity, Inc. CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: An Update on the Company's Journey Towards Transformative Healthcare
2 mins
Vaxxinity, Inc. CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: An Update on the Company's Journey Towards Transformative Healthcare
Stratford's Dramatic Draw in Southern League Premier Central Match
2 mins
Stratford's Dramatic Draw in Southern League Premier Central Match
AC Immune SA Reports Significant Advancement in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Phase 2 Trials
2 mins
AC Immune SA Reports Significant Advancement in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Phase 2 Trials
Elections for Key Roles in Kurdistan Region Chambers of Commerce Kick Off
3 mins
Elections for Key Roles in Kurdistan Region Chambers of Commerce Kick Off
Silence in the Free-Agent Market: Strategic Move or Missed Opportunity for San Francisco Giants?
4 mins
Silence in the Free-Agent Market: Strategic Move or Missed Opportunity for San Francisco Giants?
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app