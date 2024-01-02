en English
Business

Hybrid Work Model Dominates as Fully Remote Work Declines, Says EY Survey

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:40 am EST
The paradigm of labour has also changed in an era of unparalleled change. According to a recent EY survey, only 1% of over 500 business leaders said their organisations run exclusively remotely, making the totally remote work paradigm essentially outdated. Compared to the scenario in 2022, when 34% of enterprises operated remotely, this represents a major shift.

The Rise and Fall of Remote Work

The period between 2019 and 2021 saw the number of employees working exclusively from home triple, as many embraced the benefits of no commute, flexibility, and increased opportunities. However, despite these advantages, business leaders have voiced concerns about the potential impacts of remote work on company culture, training, and professional development. This has prompted a myriad of corporations to prepare for a new work model – the hybrid model.

The Emergence of the Hybrid Work Model

Today, the hybrid work model, which typically involves three days in the office and two days working from home, appears to be the new norm. According to the EY survey, 80% of leaders have expressed confidence in their hybrid strategies, and 80% of executives have noted a rise in employee productivity over the past 24 months. The hybrid model is believed not to harm innovation and has emerged as the dominant work structure.

To implement a successful hybrid policy, companies are incentivizing in-person work. An overwhelming 86% have instituted an office attendance mandate for a certain number of days per week. This shift in work models is also reflected in office space usage, with more than half of small companies and nearly half of mid-size companies reportedly increasing their office space footprint.

Adapting to the Hybrid Model: Challenges and Reforms

As businesses navigate this new normal, they are encountering challenges and implementing reforms. Online Jobs Agency LLC’s analysis of remote work trends reveals an exponential increase in remote job opportunities across various industries. The analysis also underscores the widespread adoption of collaboration tools, project management platforms, and virtual communication channels to accommodate the remote work surge.

Employers are placing a growing emphasis on mental health support, flexible working hours, and initiatives promoting a healthy work environment for remote workers. The key competencies in demand for remote jobs have evolved to include technical skills, soft skills, and the ability to navigate virtual collaboration tools effectively.

As we advance in 2024, the IT landscape is shifting towards cloud-native VDI, away from legacy VDI, and the number of cybersecurity tools adopted is impacting the end-user experience. More companies are embracing the new hybrid ‘data center’ in the form of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, combining the flexibility and scalability of multi-cloud architecture with sovereignty and control over data and applications.

The dominance of the hybrid work model has also underscored the need for organizations to invest in cybersecurity preparedness and proactive defense, especially in critical sectors such as healthcare and infrastructure. The updates in cybersecurity regulations, such as the NIS2 directive, and the incorporation of AI technologies in cybersecurity strategies are crucial adaptations to these evolving challenges.

Business
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

