Huntington Ingalls Industries Outperforms Analyst Estimates

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) has delivered a robust financial performance surpassing analyst estimates in both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) for the trailing twelve-month (TTM) period. The company's revenue exceeded expectations by 3.8%, while EPS outpaced estimates by a substantial 18%, indicating a strong financial standing.

Q4 Earnings and Revenue Surpass Expectations

The company's fourth-quarter earnings totalled $274 million, significantly surpassing Wall Street expectations. This upward trend was also reflected in the company's annual profit of $681 million and a revenue of $11.45 billion, demonstrating a robust financial performance. The revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $3.18 billion from $2.81 billion year-over-year. The diluted EPS for the same period stood at an impressive $6.90, marking a significant increase from the previous year.

HII reported record revenues of $11.5 billion, marking a 7.3% year-over-year growth. The company's operating income also witnessed a substantial increase. Notably, HII generated a strong free cash flow of $692 million, and new contract awards totalled approximately $12.5 billion, contributing to a total backlog of about $48.1 billion. The company's President and CEO, Chris Kastner, indicated a period of accelerated growth and increased free cash flow generation at HII in the coming years.