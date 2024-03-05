Hunt Valley Business Forum Drives Local Growth with Key Networking Events

The Hunt Valley Business Forum, a cornerstone for business advocacy and networking in Northern Baltimore County, has recently spotlighted its success in fostering business growth and community through a series of high-profile events. Among these, the Cocktails and Construction happy hour and the MEGA Networking event stood out, drawing in hundreds of professionals eager to connect and explore business opportunities.

Empowering Local Businesses

The Hunt Valley Business Forum has been instrumental in creating a vibrant business ecosystem in the Hunt Valley area. With events like the annual Cocktails and Construction, which attracted over 150 attendees, and the MEGA Networking event, showcasing more than 300 business executives, the forum has demonstrated its commitment to promoting business growth and development. The Annual Sales Summit and the forthcoming Annual Meeting, where the Member of the Year 2023 will be announced, are also highly anticipated, underscoring the forum's role in highlighting sales strategies and recognizing outstanding business contributions.

Advocacy and Support

Since its inception in 1990, the Hunt Valley Business Forum has evolved from the Transportation Management Association to a broad-based business association. It now champions the interests of over 150 member businesses, ranging from global entities like McCormick to local establishments such as Brooks-Huff Tire & Auto Center. Through various committees and policy symposiums, the forum actively advocates on legislative issues impacting businesses, including state legislative updates and the Baltimore County Master Plan 2030. This advocacy is further strengthened by regular legislative updates provided to members, ensuring they are informed of policies that could affect their operations.

Building a Business Community

Under the leadership of Executive Director Denise Kramer-Buchman and a dedicated board of volunteers, the Hunt Valley Business Forum has cultivated a strong sense of community among businesses in the area. By offering diverse membership levels, the forum ensures that businesses of all sizes have the opportunity to benefit from its services. The board's diverse representation from companies such as Hill Management, Point Breeze Credit Union, and Atlantic Financial Federal Credit Union, among others, reflects the broad spectrum of industries involved in the forum's activities. For those interested in joining or learning more about the forum's impact and upcoming events, more information can be found at www.hvbf.org.

As the Hunt Valley Business Forum continues to drive local business growth and community development, its role as a unifying force for professionals in the area remains undiminished. With a proven track record of successful events and advocacy, the forum is poised to further enhance the business landscape of Northern Baltimore County, fostering opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration.