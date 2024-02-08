Humble Bundle: Growing for Good and Raising Over $250 Million for Charities

In a world increasingly interconnected by digital platforms, Humble Bundle, the philanthropic digital retailer, has reached a monumental milestone. Since its inception in 2010, the company has raised over $250 million for charities worldwide, with contributions in 2023 exceeding $14.4 million. The announcement, made in conjunction with the release of the Humble 2023 Social Impact Report, underscores the company's unwavering commitment to its five core social impact areas: Health & Well-being, Crisis & Disaster Relief, Equity & Inclusion, Quality Education, and Climate Change & Sustainability.

Growing for Good: Humble Bundle's Philanthropic Model

As a pioneer of the game bundle-for-charity model, Humble Bundle has demonstrated the potential of integrating philanthropy into business operations. A significant portion of the company's sales directly support charitable causes. The Humble 2023 Social Impact Report highlights the company's 'Growing for Good' program, which encompasses Community Engagement, Inclusion & Belonging, Restorative Justice, and Environmental Stewardship.

A Match Made in Philanthropy: The Round Up Program

In a bid to further amplify its customers' generosity, Humble Bundle has introduced a matching component to its Round Up program. Starting in 2024, the company will match donations up to $500,000 and distribute the proceeds to three organizations throughout the year. The first recipient, Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP), will receive the funds in the first trimester.

A Global Impact: The Reach of Humble Bundle's Charitable Contributions

Humble Bundle's charitable efforts span numerous key areas. In 2023, the company raised over $5 million for crisis relief in response to global tragedies, supported health and well-being charities, promoted access to knowledge through partnerships with literacy and educational organizations, advocated for equity and inclusion, and raised funds for environmental charities to combat climate change.

The company's philanthropic reach extends to over 7,500 charities worldwide. Humble Bundle acknowledges the critical role of its community and partners in achieving its mission, expressing gratitude for their continued support.

As we move forward in this digital age, Humble Bundle serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the transformative power of philanthropy. The company's commitment to addressing pressing global challenges through its unique business model resonates deeply, inspiring others to follow suit and contribute to a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable world.

In the grand tapestry of human endeavor, Humble Bundle's story is a shining example of the power of unity, compassion, and the relentless pursuit of progress. As the company continues to grow and evolve, its impact on the global community will undoubtedly endure, illuminating the path towards a brighter, more hopeful future.