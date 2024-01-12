Human-Centric Technology: Enhancing Human Potential and Reshaping Industries

The transformative role of technology in enhancing human potential is a topic that commands global attention. In a recent discussion, Mike Saunders, CEO of Digitlab, and Dr. Alessandro Inversini, EHL Associate Professor of Marketing, shared their insights on the subject. The conversation revolved around the concept of human-centric technology, a theme extensively covered in Saunders’ latest publication, ‘Human Centric.’

A New Dawn for Advertising

Technology’s impact on industries such as advertising is profound. Saunders underscores the role Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays in pushing professionals towards innovation. AI, he says, is the next accelerator that challenges us to define what makes us uniquely human. It takes over menial tasks, allowing humans to focus on creative activities and problem solving.

Data: The Lifeblood of Digital

Understanding and managing data is a critical task for competing in the digital space. Data forms the backbone of social media, the internet, and AI. According to Saunders, many businesses have focused on the front end of digital, like website aesthetics, but have neglected backend data management, causing them to struggle. He predicts a division between those who lead in data and AI and the laggards, with little middle ground.

Marketing: A Technology Business

Marketing has evolved into a technology business. Those leveraging data-driven strategies and marketing technology tools are likely to succeed. However, Saunders advocates for a balance, emphasizing the need to maintain a human touch in business even while leveraging technology.

Human-Centered Digital Transformation

Dr. Inversini’s research echoes Saunders’ sentiments. His work focuses on human-centered digital transformation in the hospitality sector. He emphasizes the importance of technology as a means to empower human interaction and relationships. Dr. Inversini discusses the need for a regenerative approach to tourism, where technology can facilitate more meaningful human transformative experiences. His work also highlights the role of technology in empowering service staff and co-creating better customer experiences.

Both Saunders and Dr. Inversini convey a shared vision: a future where technology is a tool that enhances human potential rather than a replacement for human capabilities. Their insights offer a fresh perspective on the intersection of humanity and technology, a narrative that continues to shape our world.