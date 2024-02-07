HUL Announces Major Changes to Management Committee for Enhanced Leadership and Growth

In a significant reshuffle of its upper echelons, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), a leading Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company, has announced major alterations to its management committee, set to take effect from April 1, 2024. This restructuring, designed with the aim of enhancing leadership and driving growth across various business segments, marks a pivotal moment for the FMCG giant.

Key Changes in Leadership

Joining the management team as Executive Director, Foods and Refreshment, is Shiva Krishnamurthy. Bringing over two decades of FMCG experience to the table, Krishnamurthy has been with HUL since 2000, making significant contributions to the growth of the company's tea business in South Asia. His expertise is expected to drive further expansion in the foods and refreshment sector.

Executive Transitions and New Roles

Srinandan Sundaram, currently serving as Executive Director, Foods and Refreshment, will transition to Executive Director, Homecare. Sundaram's extensive FMCG experience will be invaluable as he leads the homecare segment. Simultaneously, Deepak Subramanian, the existing Executive Director of Homecare, will assume a new international role, building on his substantial contributions to HUL's homecare business.

Departures and Interim Leadership

Kartik Chandrasekhar, who was slated to join the management committee as Executive Director, Personal Care, has chosen to leave Unilever. His replacement will be announced at a later date. In the interim, Madhusudhan Rao will continue overseeing the personal care business, ensuring stability and growth continuity.

These management shifts underscore HUL's commitment to maintaining a dynamic and high-performing leadership team. They are expected to bolster the company's market position and promote sustainable growth across its diverse business verticals, highlighting HUL's ongoing focus on innovation and excellence.