Huawei’s Inaugural Forum: A Stepping Stone for Egypt’s Digital Transformation

The recently concluded ‘Egypt Internet Innovation Forum’, hosted by Huawei under the theme ‘Accelerating Growth with Huawei Cloud’, has marked a pivotal moment in the digital transformation journey of Egypt. The forum, a first-of-its-kind event, amplified Huawei’s dedication to bolstering the digital ecosystem in Egypt through its data centers, services, and a comprehensive ecosystem.

Uniting Key Players for Digital Transformation

The forum congregated key stakeholders in Egypt’s digital ecosystem which included local enterprises, partners, and government-affiliated companies. The objective was to underline the potential of Huawei Cloud services in sectors like fintech, e-commerce, and media and entertainment. The event offered an expansive platform to showcase how Huawei’s Cloud solutions are contributing to digital transformation, opening new growth avenues for e-commerce and financial technology companies.

Huawei’s Resolve and Future Plans

Jo XU, Director of Egypt Huawei Cloud Business, highlighted the company’s resolve to drive new growth for Egyptian companies and partners, and to lead in the cloud services arena. He emphasized on the company’s investment in cutting-edge technologies and industry-specific solutions. Huawei’s efforts include substantial R&D investments, launching over 240 services and 50,000 APIs globally, and securing a leading position in 11 cloud service quadrants.

Huawei’s Integral Role in Egypt’s Digital Transformation

Huawei Cloud is positioned to play an integral role in Egypt’s digital transformation journey—aligning with Egypt’s 2030 vision. The cloud solutions developed by Huawei for e-commerce aim to unlock new growth opportunities by offering companies secure and highly scalable solutions. In the fintech sector, Huawei Cloud aids local companies to offer quicker and more secure financial services, benefiting individuals and businesses in the digital economy. Moreover, Huawei Cloud’s solutions have revolutionized productivity in media and entertainment by enhancing efficiency in digital content production and collaborating with the sector’s customers and partners.

As we look ahead, Huawei aims to increase the reach and impact of its Cloud services in 2024, expanding its footprint and empowering enterprises across various sectors to harness the full potential of the cloud. It is set to contribute significantly to Egypt’s technological progress, economic prosperity, and overall development in years to come.