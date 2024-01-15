en English
Business

Huawei’s Inaugural Forum: A Stepping Stone for Egypt’s Digital Transformation

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:44 am EST
Huawei’s Inaugural Forum: A Stepping Stone for Egypt’s Digital Transformation

The recently concluded ‘Egypt Internet Innovation Forum’, hosted by Huawei under the theme ‘Accelerating Growth with Huawei Cloud’, has marked a pivotal moment in the digital transformation journey of Egypt. The forum, a first-of-its-kind event, amplified Huawei’s dedication to bolstering the digital ecosystem in Egypt through its data centers, services, and a comprehensive ecosystem.

Uniting Key Players for Digital Transformation

The forum congregated key stakeholders in Egypt’s digital ecosystem which included local enterprises, partners, and government-affiliated companies. The objective was to underline the potential of Huawei Cloud services in sectors like fintech, e-commerce, and media and entertainment. The event offered an expansive platform to showcase how Huawei’s Cloud solutions are contributing to digital transformation, opening new growth avenues for e-commerce and financial technology companies.

Huawei’s Resolve and Future Plans

Jo XU, Director of Egypt Huawei Cloud Business, highlighted the company’s resolve to drive new growth for Egyptian companies and partners, and to lead in the cloud services arena. He emphasized on the company’s investment in cutting-edge technologies and industry-specific solutions. Huawei’s efforts include substantial R&D investments, launching over 240 services and 50,000 APIs globally, and securing a leading position in 11 cloud service quadrants.

Huawei’s Integral Role in Egypt’s Digital Transformation

Huawei Cloud is positioned to play an integral role in Egypt’s digital transformation journey—aligning with Egypt’s 2030 vision. The cloud solutions developed by Huawei for e-commerce aim to unlock new growth opportunities by offering companies secure and highly scalable solutions. In the fintech sector, Huawei Cloud aids local companies to offer quicker and more secure financial services, benefiting individuals and businesses in the digital economy. Moreover, Huawei Cloud’s solutions have revolutionized productivity in media and entertainment by enhancing efficiency in digital content production and collaborating with the sector’s customers and partners.

As we look ahead, Huawei aims to increase the reach and impact of its Cloud services in 2024, expanding its footprint and empowering enterprises across various sectors to harness the full potential of the cloud. It is set to contribute significantly to Egypt’s technological progress, economic prosperity, and overall development in years to come.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

