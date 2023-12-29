Huawei, Xiaomi Race Ahead in Auto Industry as Apple Watches from Sidelines

Despite a decade of speculation and anticipation, Apple’s entry into the automobile industry remains elusive. Meanwhile, Chinese smartphone giants Huawei and Xiaomi are taking bold strides into the automotive sector. Recently, both companies have rolled out new vehicles equipped with advanced digital features, aiming to engage their existing phone customers and claim market territory before Apple potentially makes its move.

Chinese Tech Giants Steer Into Auto Industry

China’s homegrown tech behemoths, Huawei and Xiaomi, are venturing into the automobile industry with gusto. Xiaomi has unveiled its first electric car, the SU7, scheduled for release in China next year. The vehicle will run on Xiaomi’s ‘HyperOS’, providing a seamless technology experience. Meanwhile, Huawei has revealed its premium Aito M9 SUV, priced at 469,800 yuan. Both vehicles represent a strategic maneuver to consolidate the companies’ presence in the high-tech ecosystem and to stake their claim in the nascent connected car market.

Strategic Move in the High-tech Ecosystem

The unveiling of the SU7 sedan and Aito M9 SUV signals a shift in China’s automobile industry. The integration of AI, software, and connected technology in these electric vehicles (EVs) underscores the blurring lines between the technology and automotive sectors. Xiaomi, which has invested $10 billion in smart EVs, has ambitious plans to become one of the world’s top five automakers in the next 15 to 20 years. On the other hand, Huawei’s Aito M9 SUV incorporates premium features, indicating its intention to make a significant impact in the EV sector.

Apple: A Potential Game-Changer Still on the Sidelines

While Huawei and Xiaomi are making their foray into the automobile industry, Apple continues to enhance its technology, especially its health tracking capabilities on the Apple Watch. The company aims to transform the watch from a luxury item into the most popular medical device. Despite the potential for legal challenges, this venture could prove to be highly profitable. Alongside this, Apple is also focusing on improving the security of its devices, such as rolling out a security patch for iPhones to protect users from cyber threats. As the lines between technology and automotive industries blur, the world watches for Apple’s next move.