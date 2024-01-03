Huawei Reveals Royalty Rates for Patent Licence Programmes, Promoting Sustainable Industrial Development

Huawei, a global trailblazer in information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, has unveiled its royalty rates for a multitude of patent licence programmes. This move underscores Huawei’s commitment to sharing its vast intellectual property (IP) portfolio with the international community and fostering sustainable industrial growth.

Huawei’s Patent Riches and Licensing Revenue

With over 120,000 active patents under its belt, Huawei is one of the world’s largest patent holders. This intellectual wealth is a testament to the company’s significant investment in research and development over the years. Huawei’s licensing revenue in 2022 amounted to a notable $560 million. Interestingly, historical data reveals that the company’s royalty payments have consistently been three times more than its collections.

Established Licences with Tech Giants and Automakers

Huawei has inked patent licences with industry heavyweights like Samsung and Oppo, alongside major automakers such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW. The royalty rates announced encompass 4G and 5G handsets, Wi-Fi 6 devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. The rates for 4G and 5G handsets are capped at $1.5 and $2.5 per unit, respectively, while Wi-Fi 6 devices carry a rate of $0.5 per unit. IoT devices sport varying rates, with IoT-Centric devices capped at $0.75, and IoT-Enhanced devices ranging from $0.3 to $1 per unit.

Sharing Intellectual Property for Industry Growth

Alan Fan, Huawei’s Vice President and Head of Intellectual Property Rights, highlighted the company’s readiness to distribute its IP to bolster industry growth. Huawei has nearly 200 bilateral patent licences, and over 350 companies gain access to their patents through pools. Additionally, Huawei is a strong supporter of open-source industry organizations and adheres to fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory licensing principles.

Further demonstrating its commitment to transparency and accessibility, Huawei recently launched an official licensing website during its annual innovation and IP event. The website offers comprehensive details about its various licensing programmes, serving as a vital resource for potential partners and industry peers.