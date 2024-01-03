en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Huawei Reveals Royalty Rates for Patent Licence Programmes, Promoting Sustainable Industrial Development

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Huawei Reveals Royalty Rates for Patent Licence Programmes, Promoting Sustainable Industrial Development

Huawei, a global trailblazer in information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, has unveiled its royalty rates for a multitude of patent licence programmes. This move underscores Huawei’s commitment to sharing its vast intellectual property (IP) portfolio with the international community and fostering sustainable industrial growth.

Huawei’s Patent Riches and Licensing Revenue

With over 120,000 active patents under its belt, Huawei is one of the world’s largest patent holders. This intellectual wealth is a testament to the company’s significant investment in research and development over the years. Huawei’s licensing revenue in 2022 amounted to a notable $560 million. Interestingly, historical data reveals that the company’s royalty payments have consistently been three times more than its collections.

Established Licences with Tech Giants and Automakers

Huawei has inked patent licences with industry heavyweights like Samsung and Oppo, alongside major automakers such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW. The royalty rates announced encompass 4G and 5G handsets, Wi-Fi 6 devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. The rates for 4G and 5G handsets are capped at $1.5 and $2.5 per unit, respectively, while Wi-Fi 6 devices carry a rate of $0.5 per unit. IoT devices sport varying rates, with IoT-Centric devices capped at $0.75, and IoT-Enhanced devices ranging from $0.3 to $1 per unit.

Sharing Intellectual Property for Industry Growth

Alan Fan, Huawei’s Vice President and Head of Intellectual Property Rights, highlighted the company’s readiness to distribute its IP to bolster industry growth. Huawei has nearly 200 bilateral patent licences, and over 350 companies gain access to their patents through pools. Additionally, Huawei is a strong supporter of open-source industry organizations and adheres to fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory licensing principles.

Further demonstrating its commitment to transparency and accessibility, Huawei recently launched an official licensing website during its annual innovation and IP event. The website offers comprehensive details about its various licensing programmes, serving as a vital resource for potential partners and industry peers.

0
Business
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

T-Mobile and Walmart Start the Year with Attractive Offers

By Quadri Adejumo

Cyprus Stock Exchange Surges Amid Banking Sector Gains and Investor Interest

By BNN Correspondents

Jamaica Stock Exchange: A Struggle Until 2025 Amid High Interest Rates

By BNN Correspondents

Novacyt Appoints Steve Gibson as New Chief Financial Officer

By BNN Correspondents

Nigeria's Financial Market Ablaze with Activity in November 2023 ...
@Business · 3 mins
Nigeria's Financial Market Ablaze with Activity in November 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Adani Group Negotiates USD 400 Million Loan for Data Centre Expansion

By Rafia Tasleem

Adani Group Negotiates USD 400 Million Loan for Data Centre Expansion
Qashio Partners with Emirates Skywards to Enhance Business Travel Experience

By Hadeel Hashem

Qashio Partners with Emirates Skywards to Enhance Business Travel Experience
Airport Retailing Market to Soar to US$ 46.6 billion by 2028

By Hadeel Hashem

Airport Retailing Market to Soar to US$ 46.6 billion by 2028
Alstom Secures €900 Million Contract: Boost to Victoria’s Economy and Sustainability

By Geeta Pillai

Alstom Secures €900 Million Contract: Boost to Victoria's Economy and Sustainability
Latest Headlines
World News
Anne Cushen Joins Operation Transformation 2024: Inspiring a National Health Drive
59 seconds
Anne Cushen Joins Operation Transformation 2024: Inspiring a National Health Drive
Nestel Joins Raw Story; Trump's 2024 Run Under Scrutiny
2 mins
Nestel Joins Raw Story; Trump's 2024 Run Under Scrutiny
Al Ahli Dominates Isa Town in Zain Bahrain Basketball League
2 mins
Al Ahli Dominates Isa Town in Zain Bahrain Basketball League
Bapatla: A Tapestry of Politics, Education, and Tourism in the Heart of India
3 mins
Bapatla: A Tapestry of Politics, Education, and Tourism in the Heart of India
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers: Skinner and McDavid Shine
3 mins
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers: Skinner and McDavid Shine
Kyrgyz Parliament and KOICA Partner for Parliamentary Digitalization
3 mins
Kyrgyz Parliament and KOICA Partner for Parliamentary Digitalization
Community Bands Together in Weston-Super-Mare to Increase Public Access to Defibrillators
3 mins
Community Bands Together in Weston-Super-Mare to Increase Public Access to Defibrillators
Aryna Sabalenka Begins 2023 Season with a Swift Victory at Brisbane International
3 mins
Aryna Sabalenka Begins 2023 Season with a Swift Victory at Brisbane International
Arkansas Razorbacks Acquire Speedster Jordan 'Flash' Anthony in Strategic Move
4 mins
Arkansas Razorbacks Acquire Speedster Jordan 'Flash' Anthony in Strategic Move
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
56 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app