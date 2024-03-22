Huawei Pursues Advanced Chip Production Methods Amid US Export Restrictions

Huawei Technologies Co. and a Chinese chipmaking partner have filed patents for innovative techniques aimed at advancing semiconductor production.

These methods could potentially reduce China's reliance on high-end lithography equipment, despite export restrictions imposed by the US.

Alternative Semiconductor Production Methods:

The patent filings reveal that the companies are exploring self-aligned quadruple patterning (SAQP) technology, which enables the production of sophisticated chips without relying on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment from companies like ASML Holding NV. SAQP allows for increased transistor density, enhancing chip performance.

Implications for China's Semiconductor Industry:

While these innovative techniques may mitigate China's dependence on foreign technology, they may not completely overcome the challenges posed by the lack of access to EUV machines. However, they represent significant progress for China's domestic chip capabilities and could potentially narrow the technological gap with global leaders in semiconductor manufacturing.

US-China Tech Competition Intensifies:

The developments come amidst escalating tensions between the US and China over technology supremacy. As the US tightens export controls on semiconductor equipment, China is investing heavily in developing its chip industry. The Biden administration's efforts to contain China's technological progress signal a growing rivalry in the global semiconductor market.