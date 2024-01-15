HSBC: Red Sea Shipping Crisis a Minor Concern for Malaysian Economy

The ever-volatile Red Sea situation, triggered by the Israel-Hamas conflict, has sent ripples of disruption through the global shipping industry. However, the HSBC Group has forecasted that these disruptions are unlikely to cast significant shadows on the Malaysian economy. Frederic Neumann, HSBC Group’s chief Asia economist, has indicated that the current situation is of minor concern. However, he also acknowledged that the circumstances could change if the crisis escalates or persists.

Alternate Shipping Routes and the Malaysian Economy

Despite the Red Sea conflict, alternate shipping routes around Africa provide a buffer against the crisis. These diversions, while increasing the cost for European importers, are not expected to impact Malaysian manufacturers’ orders substantially. The Red Sea crisis erupted when Houthi militants in Yemen initiated attacks on vessels in response to Israel’s actions in Gaza, leading to access issues at the Suez Canal.

Malaysian Ringgit’s Subdued Outlook

Joey Chew, HSBC Asia FX research head, has offered insights into the future of the Malaysian ringgit. The currency’s outlook is projected to remain subdued due to its slow recovery, a situation influenced by China’s sluggish performance and the strength of the US dollar. With Malaysia’s current interest rate being lower than that of the US, the dollar appears more appealing on the foreign exchange market.

Global Ripple Effects of the Red Sea Crisis

The Red Sea crisis has prompted the German government to consider joining a naval mission to protect shipping in the region. The repercussions of the crisis can be felt by German industrial enterprises and American automaker Tesla, which has suspended output at its Berlin plant due to component supply shortages. Chinese-owned automaker Volvo is also suspending production at a plant in Belgium due to ‘adjusted sea routes’ and delays in its supply chain. The United States’ Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) will examine how conditions in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden regions are impacting global supply chains. The crisis has disrupted international freedom of navigation, with attacks on international shipping leading to a 1.3% drop in overall global trade.

The escalating tensions in the Middle East, rising oil prices, and disruptions to global trade, particularly in the Red Sea, are causing concerns for world leaders. Major shipping lines have diverted traffic to avoid Houthi attacks, leading to increased shipping costs and longer travel times. Despite the supply disruption, global economic growth is forecasted to slow this year, and container rates, while tripled, remain lower than two years ago.