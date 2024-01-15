en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

HSBC: Red Sea Shipping Crisis a Minor Concern for Malaysian Economy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
HSBC: Red Sea Shipping Crisis a Minor Concern for Malaysian Economy

The ever-volatile Red Sea situation, triggered by the Israel-Hamas conflict, has sent ripples of disruption through the global shipping industry. However, the HSBC Group has forecasted that these disruptions are unlikely to cast significant shadows on the Malaysian economy. Frederic Neumann, HSBC Group’s chief Asia economist, has indicated that the current situation is of minor concern. However, he also acknowledged that the circumstances could change if the crisis escalates or persists.

Alternate Shipping Routes and the Malaysian Economy

Despite the Red Sea conflict, alternate shipping routes around Africa provide a buffer against the crisis. These diversions, while increasing the cost for European importers, are not expected to impact Malaysian manufacturers’ orders substantially. The Red Sea crisis erupted when Houthi militants in Yemen initiated attacks on vessels in response to Israel’s actions in Gaza, leading to access issues at the Suez Canal.

Malaysian Ringgit’s Subdued Outlook

Joey Chew, HSBC Asia FX research head, has offered insights into the future of the Malaysian ringgit. The currency’s outlook is projected to remain subdued due to its slow recovery, a situation influenced by China’s sluggish performance and the strength of the US dollar. With Malaysia’s current interest rate being lower than that of the US, the dollar appears more appealing on the foreign exchange market.

Global Ripple Effects of the Red Sea Crisis

The Red Sea crisis has prompted the German government to consider joining a naval mission to protect shipping in the region. The repercussions of the crisis can be felt by German industrial enterprises and American automaker Tesla, which has suspended output at its Berlin plant due to component supply shortages. Chinese-owned automaker Volvo is also suspending production at a plant in Belgium due to ‘adjusted sea routes’ and delays in its supply chain. The United States’ Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) will examine how conditions in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden regions are impacting global supply chains. The crisis has disrupted international freedom of navigation, with attacks on international shipping leading to a 1.3% drop in overall global trade.

The escalating tensions in the Middle East, rising oil prices, and disruptions to global trade, particularly in the Red Sea, are causing concerns for world leaders. Major shipping lines have diverted traffic to avoid Houthi attacks, leading to increased shipping costs and longer travel times. Despite the supply disruption, global economic growth is forecasted to slow this year, and container rates, while tripled, remain lower than two years ago.

0
Asia Business International Relations
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
14 mins ago
Philippines: Unveiling the Hidden Gems of Tourism
As international travel re-emerges from the shadow of the global pandemic, the Philippines is rising as a bright star on the horizon. Known for its rich biodiversity and breathtaking landscapes, the tropical archipelago is captivating both domestic and international travelers with its diverse offerings and pristine charm. From white sandy beaches to stunning coral reefs,
Philippines: Unveiling the Hidden Gems of Tourism
Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group's 'Dangerous Friends' Classification
1 hour ago
Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group's 'Dangerous Friends' Classification
MCA President Reinforces Commitment Amid Challenges: Looks Ahead to Year of the Dragon
1 hour ago
MCA President Reinforces Commitment Amid Challenges: Looks Ahead to Year of the Dragon
UMS ACoE: A New Hub for Financial Blockchain Innovation
20 mins ago
UMS ACoE: A New Hub for Financial Blockchain Innovation
BlackRock Announces Strategic Leadership Changes in Asia Pacific
26 mins ago
BlackRock Announces Strategic Leadership Changes in Asia Pacific
Macau's Qilong Club Soars in Premium Mass Gaming Sector Amid Robust High-Stakes Interest
29 mins ago
Macau's Qilong Club Soars in Premium Mass Gaming Sector Amid Robust High-Stakes Interest
Latest Headlines
World News
Highlanders Welcomes Marvin Sibanda for 2024 Season: A Step Toward a Stronger Squad
8 seconds
Highlanders Welcomes Marvin Sibanda for 2024 Season: A Step Toward a Stronger Squad
Germany Funds CEPRE for Women's Reproductive Health Research
49 seconds
Germany Funds CEPRE for Women's Reproductive Health Research
Cyprus Beat: Protests Against Akrotiri Base, Democratic Rally's Election Preparations, and Focus on Non-performing Loans
1 min
Cyprus Beat: Protests Against Akrotiri Base, Democratic Rally's Election Preparations, and Focus on Non-performing Loans
Hrithik Roshan to Champion Prime Volleyball League as Brand Ambassador
1 min
Hrithik Roshan to Champion Prime Volleyball League as Brand Ambassador
Umar Osman's NCAA Admission Delay: Setback or Advantage?
1 min
Umar Osman's NCAA Admission Delay: Setback or Advantage?
Revolutionizing Skincare: The Rise of Hydrocolloid Blemish Patches
1 min
Revolutionizing Skincare: The Rise of Hydrocolloid Blemish Patches
London's Rising Crime: The Human Toll and the Political Backlash
1 min
London's Rising Crime: The Human Toll and the Political Backlash
Conflicting Accounts of Fan Altercation with Ghana Team Manager Chris Hughton
2 mins
Conflicting Accounts of Fan Altercation with Ghana Team Manager Chris Hughton
ED Raid Points to Deep-Rooted Corruption in Ration Distribution
2 mins
ED Raid Points to Deep-Rooted Corruption in Ration Distribution
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
16 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app