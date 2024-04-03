HSBC Chairman Affirms No Spin-Off for Asian Business, Citing Shareholder Sentiment

HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker unequivocally stated during the bank's shareholder meeting in Hong Kong that a spin-off of its Asian business is off the table.

Responding to a shareholder's inquiry, Tucker emphasized that there is no appetite among HSBC's shareholder base for such a move, as evidenced by last year's Annual General Meeting (AGM) results.

Previous Attempt and Shareholder Backing

The decision to abandon the spin-off plan follows HSBC's defeat of a resolution proposed by Hong Kong-based shareholders, backed by major investor Ping An, to potentially spin off its lucrative Asia business.

Last year, HSBC asserted that the majority of its institutional and retail investor base supported the board and the bank's existing structure, thwarting the proposed resolution.

Financial Performance and Future Plans

Despite a robust performance, with a 78% increase in pretax profit to $30.3 billion in 2023, HSBC's financial results fell short of consensus estimates, mainly due to a $3 billion impairment on its stake in China's Bank of Communications.

The bank also announced plans for a new $2 billion buyback, an annual dividend of $0.61 per share, and the intention to pay a special dividend of $0.21 per share upon completing the sale of its Canada business.

Market Response and Outlook

The confirmation of HSBC's decision not to spin off its Asian business comes amid ongoing efforts to optimize its operations and enhance shareholder value. While shareholders have expressed support for the bank's existing structure, HSBC continues to navigate challenges in its core markets and adapt to evolving regulatory landscapes, ensuring sustainable growth and profitability.