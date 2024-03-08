HSBC Bolsters Asia UHNW Team with Key Hires from UBS and In-House Talent

HSBC Global Private Banking has strategically enhanced its ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) client service team in Asia, marking a significant move to corner the affluent market segment. Kerri Lim, previously with UBS, and Pritash Mathur, leveraging his extensive experience within HSBC, have been appointed to lead the bank's ambitious growth strategy in this lucrative sector. Their roles, effective from March 11, aim to fortify HSBC's position as a premier wealth management institution by offering tailored, sophisticated solutions to the region's wealthiest individuals.

Strategic Expansion in Asia

Under the guidance of Caroline Kitidis, UHNW global head, and Lavanya Chari, global head of investments and wealth solutions, Lim's primary mission will be to spearhead the UHNW segment's growth across Asia. Bringing over two decades of experience from top-tier financial institutions, her expertise in client relationship management and business development is expected to drive HSBC's competitive edge in this niche market. Mathur, on the other hand, will focus on expanding HSBC's footprint in India and South Asia, working closely with the bank's market heads in the region to deliver unparalleled wealth management services.

Deepening Client Relationships

HSBC's decision to invest in its UHNW team underscores the bank's commitment to deepening long-term client relationships and expanding its market share in Asia. Lok Yim, HSBC's regional head of global private banking in the Asia-Pacific, emphasized the bank's unique position to offer a comprehensive banking experience, thanks to its collaborative approach across different business lines. This strategic focus on UHNW clients and family offices is designed to meet the sophisticated needs of this segment, ensuring a bespoke service that encompasses investment, wealth, and legacy planning.

Leveraging Experience and Expertise

The appointments of Lim and Mathur are part of a broader strategy to leverage experienced professionals who can bring a deep understanding of the UHNW market and client needs. Their roles are not just about wealth management but also about nurturing a culture of excellence and innovation within the team. With the support of Edith Wong and Sam Wong, who were also recently hired, HSBC aims to position itself as a leader in the UHNW domain, capitalizing on growth opportunities throughout Asia.

HSBC's latest moves in the UHNW sector highlight the bank's proactive approach to capturing a larger share of the wealth management market in Asia. By focusing on tailored solutions and leveraging the expertise of seasoned professionals like Lim and Mathur, HSBC is set to offer unparalleled service to the region's wealthiest individuals. This strategic emphasis not only strengthens HSBC's market position but also underscores the growing importance of Asia as a hub for wealth management and financial services.