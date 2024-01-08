en English
Asia

HSBC Asset Management Appoints Michael Cross as New Asia CIO

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
HSBC Asset Management Appoints Michael Cross as New Asia CIO

HSBC Asset Management, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, has announced the appointment of Michael Cross as the new Chief Investment Officer (CIO) for Asia, succeeding Cecilia Chan. Cross, with an illustrious career spanning over three decades, is set to bring an invigorating leadership style to the role, further bolstering the firm’s position in the Asian markets.

A Seasoned Steward for HSBC’s Asian Assets

Cross will be at the helm of a team of over 180 professionals, overseeing assets exceeding $200bn. His brief includes strengthening relationships with senior decision makers across all client segments in the region, and driving new initiatives in response to a renewed investor interest in fixed income solutions. The appointment of Cross is a strategic move by HSBC to capitalize on his profound understanding of the financial market, his wealth of experience, and his keen understanding of Asian markets.

A Legacy of Leadership

Michael Cross is no stranger to HSBC Asset Management, having joined the firm in 2015. He has held prominent roles within the organization, including as global head of official sector institutions and vice chair of institutional business. Additionally, Cross has served as global CIO of fixed income, a position he will continue to hold concurrent to his new role as Asia CIO. Before his tenure at HSBC, Cross marked his presence at the Bank of England and the International Monetary Fund, further cementing his reputation as a leader in the industry.

Steering Through Dual Reporting Lines

In his new position, Cross will be working under dual reporting lines to Daisy Ho, CEO for APAC and Hong Kong, and Xavier Baraton, global CIO. This structure is designed to ensure a seamless integration of Cross’s role into HSBC’s global operations whilst also catering to the specific needs of the Asian markets.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

