HR Worker Sydnie Marlella’s TikTok Video Sparks Debate on Job Hunting Etiquette

In the digital realm, Sydnie Marlella, a dedicated human resources worker, recently became a viral sensation with her TikTok video. Garnering over half a million views, the video was a candid discussion on several behaviors that job seekers should steer clear of during their search for employment. Marlella’s video, which aimed at educating professionals on various do’s and don’ts during the job hunting process, has ignited a storm of mixed reactions from viewers.

Essential Tips for Job Hunters

Marlella’s main points of advice revolve around the significance of professional phone etiquette, demonstrating cognizance of the company when contacted by potential employers, and refraining from asking interviewers to send interview locations via text messages. She underscored the importance of punctuality and adhering to the proper dress code during interviews. According to Marlella, these practices were not just part of making a standout impression but were also reflective of common sense. An aspect, she observed, that many seem to lack in today’s competitive job market.

A Call for Professionalism

Marlella’s video emphasized the importance of professionalism in all aspects of the job search process. She called out behaviors such as answering the phone with a casual ‘Hello, who’s this,’ and revealing to potential employers that one has applied to multiple places. She suggested that these behaviors could potentially deter employers from considering you as a serious candidate.

Sparking Online Debate

While Marlella’s video was a trending topic, it received mixed reactions from the viewers. Some agreed with her, lauding her stance on maintaining professionalism throughout the job hunt. However, others criticized her for being detached from the realities of job seekers who apply to numerous positions and may not remember every company they applied to. Some users also questioned the assumption that personal phone etiquette is a mirror of professional behavior. The Daily Dot has reached out to Marlella for further comments on the ensuing debate.