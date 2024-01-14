en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

HR Worker Sydnie Marlella’s TikTok Video Sparks Debate on Job Hunting Etiquette

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
HR Worker Sydnie Marlella’s TikTok Video Sparks Debate on Job Hunting Etiquette

In the digital realm, Sydnie Marlella, a dedicated human resources worker, recently became a viral sensation with her TikTok video. Garnering over half a million views, the video was a candid discussion on several behaviors that job seekers should steer clear of during their search for employment. Marlella’s video, which aimed at educating professionals on various do’s and don’ts during the job hunting process, has ignited a storm of mixed reactions from viewers.

Essential Tips for Job Hunters

Marlella’s main points of advice revolve around the significance of professional phone etiquette, demonstrating cognizance of the company when contacted by potential employers, and refraining from asking interviewers to send interview locations via text messages. She underscored the importance of punctuality and adhering to the proper dress code during interviews. According to Marlella, these practices were not just part of making a standout impression but were also reflective of common sense. An aspect, she observed, that many seem to lack in today’s competitive job market.

A Call for Professionalism

Marlella’s video emphasized the importance of professionalism in all aspects of the job search process. She called out behaviors such as answering the phone with a casual ‘Hello, who’s this,’ and revealing to potential employers that one has applied to multiple places. She suggested that these behaviors could potentially deter employers from considering you as a serious candidate.

Sparking Online Debate

While Marlella’s video was a trending topic, it received mixed reactions from the viewers. Some agreed with her, lauding her stance on maintaining professionalism throughout the job hunt. However, others criticized her for being detached from the realities of job seekers who apply to numerous positions and may not remember every company they applied to. Some users also questioned the assumption that personal phone etiquette is a mirror of professional behavior. The Daily Dot has reached out to Marlella for further comments on the ensuing debate.

0
Business Job Social Issues
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
46 seconds ago
The Art of Property Insurance: A Conversation with Broker Rory Thwaites
In an era where the value of properties is skyrocketing, the importance of insuring them adequately cannot be overstressed. Drawing from his 13-year experience, Rory Thwaites, a seasoned broker, emphasizes that the concept of ‘building’ in terms of insurance is not confined to the main structure alone. It extends to encompass perimeter walls, gates, paved
The Art of Property Insurance: A Conversation with Broker Rory Thwaites
India Considers Regulatory Sandbox Approach to Handle Cryptocurrency Challenges
4 mins ago
India Considers Regulatory Sandbox Approach to Handle Cryptocurrency Challenges
Ooredoo Kuwait Expands Nojoom Loyalty Program: A Boost for Digital Experiences and Local Businesses
5 mins ago
Ooredoo Kuwait Expands Nojoom Loyalty Program: A Boost for Digital Experiences and Local Businesses
Adam Murray Joins Eastbourne Borough: An Era of Optimism and Challenge
48 seconds ago
Adam Murray Joins Eastbourne Borough: An Era of Optimism and Challenge
The Tumultuous Journey of Trump's Business Ventures: Successes and Failures
1 min ago
The Tumultuous Journey of Trump's Business Ventures: Successes and Failures
Jim Cramer Forecasts Volatile Week in Stock Market Amid Earnings Reports
3 mins ago
Jim Cramer Forecasts Volatile Week in Stock Market Amid Earnings Reports
Latest Headlines
World News
American Rescue Plan Funds: Controversy Emerges Over Usage
26 seconds
American Rescue Plan Funds: Controversy Emerges Over Usage
Dorking Wanderers Overturn Eastleigh in Thrilling U19 Academy South Match
31 seconds
Dorking Wanderers Overturn Eastleigh in Thrilling U19 Academy South Match
Usain Bolt's Mentorship Fuels Khadija Shaw's Football Success
31 seconds
Usain Bolt's Mentorship Fuels Khadija Shaw's Football Success
Adam Murray Joins Eastbourne Borough: An Era of Optimism and Challenge
48 seconds
Adam Murray Joins Eastbourne Borough: An Era of Optimism and Challenge
Young Athletes Shine at 41st JAAA PUMA Anderson-Fuller Development Meet
50 seconds
Young Athletes Shine at 41st JAAA PUMA Anderson-Fuller Development Meet
Miami Dolphins' Strategic Moves in NFL Draft and Free Agency Period
57 seconds
Miami Dolphins' Strategic Moves in NFL Draft and Free Agency Period
JFF Elections Postponed Due to Legal Injunction, Ricketts Reveals Slate for Reelection
1 min
JFF Elections Postponed Due to Legal Injunction, Ricketts Reveals Slate for Reelection
Tia Clayton Kicks Off Season with Victory: A Testament to Mental Strength and Discipline
1 min
Tia Clayton Kicks Off Season with Victory: A Testament to Mental Strength and Discipline
Jamaica's PNP Leader Unveils Restructured Cabinet to Deepen Participatory Democracy
1 min
Jamaica's PNP Leader Unveils Restructured Cabinet to Deepen Participatory Democracy
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app