Houthi Rebel Attacks: Sri Lanka Grapples with Rising Wheat Flour Import Costs

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Houthi Rebel Attacks: Sri Lanka Grapples with Rising Wheat Flour Import Costs

Sri Lanka is grappling with a surge in wheat flour import costs, a fallout of the escalating Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea. As shipping companies reroute to sidestep the conflict zone, transit times lengthen, and freight charges climb. The cost of wheat flour from Turkey, Sri Lanka’s chief supplier, has skyrocketed from a range of US $350-$360 per tonne to a staggering US $450-$460 per tonne. This increase is largely attributable to the swelling insurance premiums shipping companies are now compelled to pay in light of the security risks lurking in the Red Sea.

Ripples of Conflict

Sri Lanka, which imports a quarter of its wheat flour and sources the remaining from local milling of imported wheat grain, is particularly susceptible to these price fluctuations. The Essential Commodities Importers and Traders Association in Sri Lanka has warned that the shipping duration could extend by at least a month. A significant repercussion considering the country’s heavy reliance on imported wheat flour.

(Read Also: Red Sea Crisis: International Bargaining Forum Calls for Protection of Seafarers and Trade)

Seeking Relief

In a bid to mitigate these challenges, importers are set to request a waiver of custom duties and taxes on wheat flour imports from Trade Minister Nalin Fernando. This move is aimed at maintaining stable retail prices amid the brewing crisis. Currently, taxes on a kilo of imported wheat flour stand at Rs. 44. While Sri Lanka can expect to receive shipments ordered at previously agreed-upon rates until February 1, prices are poised to escalate for subsequent deliveries.

(Read Also: COSCO Halts Shipping Services to Israel amid Red Sea Disruptions)

Broader Impact

Additionally, the fallout of the Houthi rebel attacks extends beyond the wheat industry. Freight charges on dhal imported from Australia have also surged, further testament to the widespread effects of the increased marine insurance premiums. As the Houthi attacks continue to disrupt shipping networks, the ripple effects are being felt in multiple sectors, causing concern among supply chain experts, shipping companies, port companies, and retail associations.

0
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

