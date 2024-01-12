en English
Business

Houthi Attacks Propel Over 300% Surge in Shipping Costs Amid Red Sea Disruptions


By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
In an unprecedented surge, shipping costs have rocketed to over 300% due to the rampant disruptions in the Red Sea instigated by the Houthi attacks. The Shanghai Containerised Freight Index (SCFI), a pivotal gauge of freight costs, has reported a staggering increase to $3,101 per container, a 310% leap from its early November levels.

Ripple Effect of Houthi Attacks

The escalation in attacks by the Houthi rebels, who are aligned with Iran, has triggered a significant change in global shipping routes. Major companies have been compelled to divert their paths around Africa, steering clear of the Suez Canal. This diversion, although necessary, has led to a cascade of increased costs such as higher insurance premiums, elongated travel times, amplified fuel consumption, and a rise in staff wages.

Global Ramifications Amid High Demand

These disturbances have inconveniently coincided with a spike in demand for goods preceding the Chinese Spring Festival. The US and UK, in an attempt to halt further maritime attacks, have conducted air strikes targeting Yemen. With the world economy precariously balanced due to the ongoing pandemic, these additional disruptions have sparked concerns about their potential impact on the global economic fabric.

Companies Navigate Uncharted Waters

While some companies like Tesco have reported no significant damage from these developments, others like IKEA and Tesla have conceded to facing challenges. Tesla had to pause production at its German factory due to part shortages. The Bank of England Governor, Andrew Bailey, has acknowledged the potential inflationary risks posed by these elevated shipping costs, which could trickle down to consumer prices, despite the inflation rate having tapered off from 40-year highs post Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In concluding, an analyst’s perspective suggests that the current freight rates may have peaked, mirroring the costs of the route diversions. While the situation remains volatile, the world awaits a resolution to this crisis that has sent shockwaves through the global shipping industry and beyond.

Business


Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

