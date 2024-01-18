Houthi Attacks Plunge Suez Canal Wheat Shipments, Upending Global Trade

The world is witnessing a significant disruption in its seaborne trade due to the escalating conflict in the Red Sea. The Houthi militant attacks causing this disturbance have led to a steep decline in shipments through the Suez Canal, impacting commodities from oil and gas to grains.

Amid these unsettling events, the World Trade Organization (WTO) reports a nearly 40% drop in wheat shipments through the canal in the first half of January, a reduction amounting to 0.5 million metric tons.

Disruptions Reshaping Maritime Trade

The Houthi group's offensives on commercial vessels in the Bab al Mandeb Strait have forced significant shipping companies to reconsider their routes. These changes have led to a drop in wheat shipments through the ever-vital Suez Canal. Before the attacks, alternative shipping routes accounted for about 3% of total trade. However, following the Houthi strikes, this figure has skyrocketed to an alarming 42%.

These disruptions have also resulted in a doubling of insurance rates for ships using the Red Sea and a surge in costs for vessels linked to Israel. While dry cargo ships carrying grain have not yet been redirected from the Red Sea, there are plans to implement a war risk premium scheme for shipping companies, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

Impacts on Global Economy and Food Security

The implications of these attacks stretch beyond the immediate economic impact. The closure of one of the world's most crucial trade routes raises pressing concerns about its knock-on effects on global food security and international grain trade. The situation has led to increased insurance costs, delayed deliveries, and volatile freight markets, escalating concerns about inflationary pressures and supply chain snarls.

Despite the decrease in transit through the Suez Canal, the overall impact on total wheat deliveries seems somewhat contained, with few shipments having been canceled. Nonetheless, Egypt has responded to this decline by increasing transit fees through the canal, despite the fall in maritime traffic.

Looking Ahead

The potential impact of these attacks is significant and could have long-lasting effects on global trade and the economy if not addressed promptly. The world watches with bated breath as the situation unfolds, hoping for a swift resolution that could restore the regular flow of trade through the Suez Canal.