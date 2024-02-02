Houlihan Lokey Records Solid Q3 FY 2024 Earnings Amid Market Improvements

Houlihan Lokey, the global investment banking leader, seized the spotlight on February 1, 2024, with their Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. The call revealed a robust financial performance, highlighted by revenues of $511 million and adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, marking an impressive 12% revenue increase and a 7% earnings rise compared to the same quarter last year. The figures reflect their first $500 million revenue quarter in two years, backed by two consecutive quarters of revenue increases.

Unveiling A Year of Triumph

Three of the company's business segments, namely Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory, reported their highest quarterly results for the fiscal year. The acquisition of 7 Mile Advisors, along with the pending acquisition of Triago, added significant muscle to the company's growth narrative. The firm further bolstered its team with the appointment of four new managing directors in the Corporate Finance and Financial and Valuation Advisory business.

Market Conditions and Business Performance

The M&A market demonstrated signs of improvement, albeit still operating below normal conditions. However, the capital markets business and technology sector showed positive trends. The Financial Restructuring business was singled out for its stellar performance, recording its highest revenue since the COVID crisis. The market conditions for restructuring were described as very strong, with a surge in new business activity across all geographies. The Financial and Valuation Advisory, meanwhile, contributed $72 million in quarterly revenues, reflecting a consistent trend in quarterly improvements over the fiscal year.

Accolades and Achievements

Houlihan Lokey's industry-leading stature was cemented further when it was ranked as the #1 investment banking firm globally for all M&A transactions in 2023, based on transaction volume. It also topped the charts for financial restructuring transactions in terms of value and volume. CFO Lindsey Alley provided additional details on revenues, expenses, adjusted compensation expenses, and tax rates, rounding off the call with an open Q&A session, where a decrease in managing director count in the restructuring segment was addressed.