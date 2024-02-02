Horvath & Tremblay's Spencer Norton Brokers $5.325M Sale of Multi-Family Real Estate Portfolio in Lowell, MA

Spencer Norton, a representative from Horvath & Tremblay, has successfully brokered the sale of a multi-family real estate portfolio in Lowell, Massachusetts. The deal, which consisted of three buildings housing a total of 31 residential units, closed at $5.325 million, translating to approximately $171,774 per unit.

Key Features of the Portfolio

The properties, identified as 18-24 Waugh St. and 170 Cross St., present a mix of one and two-bedroom units. They offer a total living area of 20,076 square feet nestled within a gross area of 26,610 square feet. The portfolio sits on a combined site area of 0.65 acres.

The Acre neighborhood, where the portfolio is located, is a high-demand area with limited supply. The potential for rent increases through updates to the units adds to the appeal of these properties.

Location and Accessibility

The properties provide convenient access to the University of Massachusetts Lowell, public transportation, including bus lines, and the Lowell Commuter Rail Station. Their proximity to major highways further enhances their attractiveness.

About Lowell

Lowell, the second-largest city in the Boston Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), boasts a population of 111,000. The city hosts the second-largest public university in the state and Middlesex Community College, which has an enrollment of over 13,000 students.

The deal also included the sale of 267 Pawtucket Street, a multi-family home built in 1824 with 29-bedrooms, 10.5-bathrooms, and a total area of 15,208 square feet. The property falls under the Lowell School District, with nearby schools including Joseph McAvinnue Elementary School, C.W. Morey Elementary School, and Pawtucketville Memorial Elementary School.