Hormel Foods Welcomes Katie Clark as New Senior VP and Chief Communications Officer

Hormel Foods has announced the appointment of Katie Clark as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, showcasing the company's commitment to strengthening its global communications strategy. Clark, celebrated as a 'Top Woman in Communications,' brings a wealth of experience from her tenure at Mattress Firm and PepsiCo, poised to enhance Hormel's corporate reputation and stakeholder engagement.

Extensive Background in Communications

Clark's journey to Hormel Foods is marked by over two decades of communications expertise across several industries, including consumer packaged goods (CPG), retail, and healthcare. Her recent accolade as a 2024 'Top Woman in Communications' underscores her exceptional contributions to the field. Before her role at Hormel Foods, Clark made significant impacts at Mattress Firm as Vice President of Communications, where she spearheaded various communications fronts, from internal strategies to social impact initiatives. Her tenure at PepsiCo further solidified her leadership, handling communications for PepsiCo Beverages North America and other notable brands within the conglomerate.

Leadership and Vision for Hormel Foods

Clark's appointment is a strategic move by Hormel Foods to bolster its communications endeavors globally. Reporting directly to Jim Snee, Chairman, President, and CEO, Clark is set to play a pivotal role in the company's mission to make a difference for customers, team members, consumers, shareholders, and communities. Snee expressed his enthusiasm for Clark joining the team, highlighting her rounded experience and the fresh perspective she brings to Hormel Foods.

Education and Early Career

Clark's educational background includes an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a BA in Communications from Virginia Tech, providing her with a strong foundation in both business and communications. Her early career saw her in diverse roles at Blue Cross and Blue Shield, where she honed her skills in communications and marketing, laying the groundwork for her subsequent leadership positions in larger corporations.

As Hormel Foods embarks on this new chapter with Katie Clark at the helm of its communications strategy, the company looks forward to leveraging her expertise and leadership to drive forward its global impact. Clark's track record of success in communications and her vision for Hormel's future underscore the promising direction for the company's engagement with its key stakeholders and the broader community.