Hong Kong Watchmaking Mogul Eddy Li Dies at 69, Mourned by City Leaders

Eddy Li Sau-hung, a renowned Hong Kong watchmaking tycoon and influential figure in the city's business circles, passed away at the age of 69 due to a stroke, leaving behind a legacy of entrepreneurship and public service. His death marks a significant loss for the Hong Kong community, drawing condolences from high-profile government officials and leaders across various sectors. Li's journey from founding Campell Group in 1989 to receiving the city's top honors highlights his pivotal role in Hong Kong's industrial growth and societal contributions.

Legacy of an Industrial Visionary

Eddy Li's entrepreneurial spirit was not confined to the watchmaking industry alone. After establishing Campell Group, Li diversified his business interests into realms such as real estate, finance, and antiques, demonstrating his acumen in recognizing and seizing opportunities across different sectors. His efforts were recognized on multiple fronts, most notably by being awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star in 2017, one of the highest honors in Hong Kong, for his contributions to the city's economy and community. As a former president of the Chinese Manufacturers’ Association and a member of several public bodies, Li's influence extended beyond the boardroom, shaping policy and fostering economic collaboration.

Community and Government Response

The news of Li's passing was met with an outpouring of grief and respect from various quarters of society. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and other government officials publicly expressed their condolences, acknowledging Li's significant contributions to Hong Kong's industrial landscape and civic life. The Chinese Manufacturers’ Association and members of the business community similarly lamented the loss of a visionary leader, highlighting Li's role in driving forward the city's business industry. Li's family, while mourning their personal loss, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and recognition of his lifelong dedication to both his career and public service.

Remembering a Self-Made Success

Li's story is one of resilience and ambition, rising from humble beginnings to become a leading figure in Hong Kong's business community. His commitment to hard work and making the most of one's time resonated in a 2016 speech at Lingnan University, where he was conferred an honorary fellowship. Li emphasized the importance of contributing to society and building a meaningful legacy, principles that guided his career and philanthropic efforts. As arrangements for his funeral are confirmed, the city reflects on the impact of his work and the void his passing leaves in the heart of Hong Kong's entrepreneurial and philanthropic spheres.

Li's departure prompts a moment of reflection on the indelible mark he has left on Hong Kong's society and economy. His journey from a watchmaker to a respected business leader and public figure embodies the city's dynamic spirit and the potential for individual achievement. As Hong Kong mourns the loss of Eddy Li, it also celebrates the legacy of a man who dedicated his life to the betterment of his city and its people, setting an enduring example for future generations.