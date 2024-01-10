en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Hong Kong-ASEAN FTA Expansion Bolsters Business Opportunities in Textile Industry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
Hong Kong-ASEAN FTA Expansion Bolsters Business Opportunities in Textile Industry

The latest protocol amendment to the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Hong Kong and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is poised to significantly benefit Hong Kong traders and manufacturers. With the expansion of the Product Specific Rules (PSR) of origin under the agreement, a wider range of products, particularly textiles, can now acquire Hong Kong-originating status. This status enables businesses to enjoy preferential tariff treatment, a crucial advantage for those pursuing the thriving ASEAN market.

Expansion of Product Specific Rules

The protocol amendment increases the coverage of the PSR from over 200 categories of products to nearly 600. This broadened scope is expected to enhance the competitiveness of Hong Kong businesses, especially in the textile industry. By securing Hong Kong-originating status for an increased number of specified products, these businesses can benefit from preferential tariff treatment when expanding into the ASEAN market, which has witnessed significant growth.

Hong Kong-ASEAN Trade Dynamics

ASEAN is not just a major trading partner for Hong Kong; it is the second-largest in terms of merchandise trade. The trade volume between the two entities was approximately $165.5 billion in 2022, marking an increase of over 38 percent since the FTA was initially signed in 2017. This surge indicates robust trade relations and the potential for further growth under the enhanced FTA provisions.

Implications for Hong Kong Businesses

The FTA’s expansion is expected to augment economic and trade relations with ASEAN member states. It is likely to engender more business opportunities for Hong Kong enterprises in the ASEAN market, particularly within the textile industry. The Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr. Algernon Yau, expressed confidence in the protocol’s implementation and emphasized its potential to bolster Hong Kong’s position as an international trade center. The expanded FTA provisions, backed by the robust trade volume between Hong Kong and ASEAN, demonstrate the FTA’s pivotal role in fostering commercial ties between Hong Kong and ASEAN.

0
Asia Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
2 mins ago
EQT Unveils New Identity as EQT Private Capital Asia; Ascott, C-WELL Jointly Acquire Singapore Property
EQT’s Asia private equity business has revealed its new identity as EQT Private Capital Asia, a rebranding move aimed at aligning with the firm’s global brand identity and name. The shift occurs a year after the merger with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), but despite this major change, the foundation of its operations remains unaltered.
EQT Unveils New Identity as EQT Private Capital Asia; Ascott, C-WELL Jointly Acquire Singapore Property
Global Material Handling Equipment Market to Surge, Reaching $408.13 Billion by 2033
1 hour ago
Global Material Handling Equipment Market to Surge, Reaching $408.13 Billion by 2033
Northern Tropics Braces for Potential Cyclone Development: A Meteorological Forecast
2 hours ago
Northern Tropics Braces for Potential Cyclone Development: A Meteorological Forecast
AI and Deepfake Technology: The New Adversaries of e-KYC Verification
7 mins ago
AI and Deepfake Technology: The New Adversaries of e-KYC Verification
Mathpresso's MathGPT Surpasses OpenAI and Microsoft Models, Setting New Math Aptitude Record
27 mins ago
Mathpresso's MathGPT Surpasses OpenAI and Microsoft Models, Setting New Math Aptitude Record
Taiwan's Precarious Balance and Russia's Transcontinental Dominance
43 mins ago
Taiwan's Precarious Balance and Russia's Transcontinental Dominance
Latest Headlines
World News
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
26 seconds
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
2 mins
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
3 mins
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
4 mins
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
8 mins
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
9 mins
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
11 mins
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
12 mins
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
13 mins
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
1 hour
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app