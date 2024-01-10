Hong Kong-ASEAN FTA Expansion Bolsters Business Opportunities in Textile Industry

The latest protocol amendment to the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Hong Kong and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is poised to significantly benefit Hong Kong traders and manufacturers. With the expansion of the Product Specific Rules (PSR) of origin under the agreement, a wider range of products, particularly textiles, can now acquire Hong Kong-originating status. This status enables businesses to enjoy preferential tariff treatment, a crucial advantage for those pursuing the thriving ASEAN market.

Expansion of Product Specific Rules

The protocol amendment increases the coverage of the PSR from over 200 categories of products to nearly 600. This broadened scope is expected to enhance the competitiveness of Hong Kong businesses, especially in the textile industry. By securing Hong Kong-originating status for an increased number of specified products, these businesses can benefit from preferential tariff treatment when expanding into the ASEAN market, which has witnessed significant growth.

Hong Kong-ASEAN Trade Dynamics

ASEAN is not just a major trading partner for Hong Kong; it is the second-largest in terms of merchandise trade. The trade volume between the two entities was approximately $165.5 billion in 2022, marking an increase of over 38 percent since the FTA was initially signed in 2017. This surge indicates robust trade relations and the potential for further growth under the enhanced FTA provisions.

Implications for Hong Kong Businesses

The FTA’s expansion is expected to augment economic and trade relations with ASEAN member states. It is likely to engender more business opportunities for Hong Kong enterprises in the ASEAN market, particularly within the textile industry. The Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr. Algernon Yau, expressed confidence in the protocol’s implementation and emphasized its potential to bolster Hong Kong’s position as an international trade center. The expanded FTA provisions, backed by the robust trade volume between Hong Kong and ASEAN, demonstrate the FTA’s pivotal role in fostering commercial ties between Hong Kong and ASEAN.