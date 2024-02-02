Honeywell to Invest $84M in Aerospace Manufacturing Expansion in Kansas

Honeywell International, a prominent industrial conglomerate, has announced an $84 million investment to bolster its aerospace manufacturing capabilities in Olathe, Kansas. The initiative is set to generate 156 new jobs while creating 268 temporary positions during the construction phase. The expanded facility will continue to manufacture critical components used in Honeywell's avionics, safety and flight control systems, as well as radio frequency systems for diverse applications.

Aligning with the Future of Aviation

The project underpins Honeywell's strategic move to align with the evolving trend of next-generation aviation technologies. The facility, currently producing components for avionics and flight control systems, is primed to become one of Honeywell’s most technologically advanced aerospace manufacturing units. This investment will empower Honeywell to meet the escalating demand for sophisticated aerospace components, hence fortifying the company's market position.

Economic Impact and Praise from Officials

The expansion is projected to yield nearly $47 million in total gross domestic product and contribute $18.3 million to state and local taxes within the first six years. The initiative has been lauded by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, who emphasized the readiness of the state's workforce and the importance of strengthening the U.S. domestic industrial base in aviation.

Unveiling a Resilient Domestic Supply Chain

The expansion is also geared towards developing a resilient domestic supply chain for next-generation avionics and printed circuit board assemblies. This is a testament to Honeywell's commitment to growth and innovation in the aerospace industry, reinforcing its manufacturing footprint and capabilities in the sector. The project also demonstrates Honeywell's focus on securing the U.S. domestic industrial base in the aviation sector.