Honest Security Guard Returns RM500,000, Earns Company Praise and Reward

Sherpa Dawa, a 39-year-old security guard from Nepal, became a hero after finding and returning a bag containing over RM500,000 at a Damansara shopping mall. His employer, A5 Security Services, rewarded him for his exemplary honesty and dedication to duty, sparking widespread admiration online. The incident, highlighting the integrity and training provided by A5 Security Services, was celebrated in a simple ceremony shared on the company's official Facebook page.

Advertisment

Act of Integrity

Upon discovering the cash-filled luggage in the mall's parking area, Dawa adhered strictly to the protocols instilled in him by his employer. Despite the substantial amount, he reported the find to mall management and the authorities without hesitation. This act of integrity demonstrates the high ethical standards expected of A5 Security Services employees, as reflected in Dawa's statement about his commitment to responsibility and trust.

Recognition and Reward

Advertisment

A5 Security Services, recognizing the rarity and value of such honesty, awarded Dawa in a ceremony that quickly gained public attention. Hardeep Singh Jaswant, director of A5 Security Services, commended Dawa's actions, emphasizing the company's appreciation for his honesty and the positive example it sets for others. The reward, while not specified, symbolizes the company's commitment to fostering an ethical work environment.

Broader Implications

The incident not only showcases the personal integrity of an individual but also shines a light on the training and ethical standards upheld by A5 Security Services. It raises important questions about the role of companies in promoting honesty among their employees and the impact of such values on the broader community. Dawa's story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of integrity in all aspects of life and the positive outcomes that can arise from steadfast adherence to one's principles.